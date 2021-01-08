Friday, January 8, 2021
Pakistani journalist admits on TV that Pakistan trains and supports Sikh and Naga separatists against India

Pakistani journalist Kashif Abbasi said that Pakistan government has always provided Sikh militants and Naxalites in India with different types of tactical support in order to use them against India.

Despite it is well known that Pakistan sponsored terror and anti-national activities in India, the country keeps denying them. But now, one journalist from Pakistan has revealed how the country is trying to instigate trouble in India. Pakistani journalist Kashif Abbasi has recently admitted on a live television show that Pakistan indeed trains Sikhs and Nagaland separatists in India and uses them to foment trouble for India. “You have used the Sikh and Nagaland faultlines and trained them against India”, said the journalist during his show Off the Record, which was broadcasted on Pakistan based ARY News channel on January 7, 2021.

Kashif Abbasi was conducting a panel discussion on the recent killing of coal miners in Balochistan, with Pakistan’s federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Khan’s opposition party PMNL leader Miftah Ismail.

Pakistan providing tactical support to Sikh militants and Naxalites in India: Pakistan journalist Kashif Abbasi

When Fawad Chaudhry begins his usual delusional rant of India’s interference in Balochistan, the anchor Kashif Abbasi and the opposition minister cuts him short and reminds him of Pakistani misevdeavours under Imran Khan’s regime. Miftah Ismail tells the Imran Khan’s minister how the fault lies within their own country. He opines that before blaming Modi or India, Imran Khan should remember how under his regime, Pakistan has always fostered terrorism in India aiming to destabilise the country. The anchor here adds that the Pakistan government has always provided Sikh militants and Naxalites in India with different types of tactical support in order to use them against India.

One must recall here that Pakistan have long accused India of fuelling insurgency in Balochistan. This is a usual delusion harboured by Pakistan. Pakistan officials have maintained that Indian spies are operating through a network of Indian missions dotting southern and eastern Afghanistan, where most Baloch insurgents are also based. The United Nations (UN) was also provided with the dossiers of the Indian patronage to the insurgent groups in Balochistan by the Government of Pakistan (GoP) regarding terrorist activities being funded and monitored by the Research Analysis Wing (RAW) – the Indian intelligence agency. And to validate its claims, Pakistan has maliciously held an Indian serving naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav captive labelling him a ‘spy’.

Pakistan’s role in aiding disharmony in India

However, the fact is that on the contrary, Pakistan has always tried to interfere and wage terrorism in India. Be it the Kashmir issue or the anti-CAA protests or the current ‘farmers’ protest, Pakistan’s role in aiding disharmony in India has always come to the forefront. Recently, Pakistan’s federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry, who had admitted to Pakistan government’s role in the Pulwama terror attack, retweeted a video by Rana Ayyub and said that the Delhi government is not even listening. Imran’s minister alleged that the BJP government has no case for Punjabi farmers.

Farmer’s protest hijacked by Khalistanis and Pakistani funded organisation SFJ

Moreover, enough evidences emerged over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

The shady role of the SFJ is being analysed as more and more details are emerging that points towards the possible interference of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

Earlier in September itself, the banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had announced a door-to-door campaign for registration of voters supporting its separatist agenda called ‘Referendum 2020’.

