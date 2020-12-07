Monday, December 7, 2020
After Khalistani elements, Pakistan govt supports ‘Punjabi brothers’, peddles Sikh Vs Hindu narrative

Ch Fawad Hussain was sharing the video of a Khalistani separatist who was asking the Sikhs to be united against the 'Hindu government of India' and seeking Pakistan's support for it.

As if any more confirmation was needed that the so-called farmers’ protest is a Khalistani project against the government of India, the Pakistan government has now openly come in its support. Ch Fawad Hussain, the minister of science and technology in Imran Khan’s government has tweeted in favour of protests and said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We must speak up against injustice done to Punjabi farmers. Modi policies are a threat to the whole region.”

Hussain was quoting a tweet by Siasat TV in which the channel talked about a video by Khalistani Dr Amarit Singh. In the video, Singh has urged Pakistan to come in support of the farmers’ protest. In the video, he said that it is sad that Pakistan is not coming in support of the 500,000 Punjabi farmers who are protesting against the Modi government in Delhi. Singh added that the Hindu government in the centre is creating trouble for 200 million Muslims with CAA and NRC in India. The government has made 20 million Muslims in Assam stateless.

Video of Amarit Singh urging Pakistan to support Sikh protesters

“Sikhs are standing to challenge the Hindutva ideology not only in Delhi but across the world. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come forward in to support the farmers. Members of parliament from England has written a letter in favour of the farmers. The US congressmen are raising voice for the Sikh farmers. Why Pakistan’s officials have not yet raised voice for the Sikhs? When India interferes in Pakistan’s internal matters all the time and talks against Pakistan on international platform, it is the responsibility of the Pakistan government and media to come in support of the 30 million Sikhs,” he said.

Sikhs are standing to destroy Hindutva, and Pakistan must come in support of them. He further said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” He hinted that Pakistan could raise the issue on the line of Human Rights on an international level. Singh said that Pakistan had won the hearts of Sikhs by opening the Kartarpur corridor, and ‘Sikhs’ are looking forward to getting more support from the neighbour. “Khalistan and Pakistan are neighbouring countries. We will never forget your support,” he added.

‘Gujrati Hinduvata inspired BJP Government has no care for Punjabi farmers’ – says Fawad

In another tweet, while quoting Rana Ayyub, Fawad said that even on the 12th day of the protests, the government at Delhi is not listening to the farmers. “Seems Gujrati Hinduvata inspired BJP Government has no care for Punjabi farmers, shameful anti-Punjab policies of Indian Govt are heartless, my heart goes for my Punjabi farmer brothers on the other side of the border,” he added. Ayyub had posted a video of Sikhs surrounding Muslims while they perform Namaz. She has been trying tirelessly to paint the protests as a Sikh-Muslim united front against the Modi government.

Farmers’ protests and Khalistani politics

Farmers’ unions are lodged in Delhi to mark their protest against the newly passed Agriculture laws. The government of India has had several rounds of talks with the unions in the past few days, and the next round has been scheduled for December 9. Under the leadership of Yogendra Yadav, who was kicked out by the government from meeting as he is not a farmer, the unions have called for Bharat Bandh on November 8.

Misinformed leaders from Canada, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Members of Parliament from the UK, have come forward to support farmers, largely to pander to their pro-Khalistan voter base in the respective regions. The Ministry of External Affairs has already objected to unwarranted inter-meddling in India’s internal affairs.

Yesterday, after a group protestors had gathered in London in front of the Indian High Commission in a protest against the new farm laws in India. Interestingly, the ‘protestors’ were seen raising the Khalistani flag with anti-India slogans. Known Khalistani faces, like SFJ leader Paramjeet Singh Pamma and Kuldeep Singh Chaheru from Babbar Khalsa, were also seen in the protests.

