Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Reports Haryana Police confirms that the ‘masked man’ was forced by farmer union leaders to...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana Police confirms that the ‘masked man’ was forced by farmer union leaders to make false allegations against police

The police official informed that masked man has not been detained or arrested, he is only being just questioned.

OpIndia Staff
341

A day after the protesting farmer leaders at Delhi border had presented a ‘masked man’, claiming that he was engaged by police to kill four farmer leaders on Republic Day, Haryana Police has confirmed that he was tortured by the farmer union leaders to give false statement against the police. The man was beaten up by the farmers, and he gave false statements under fear, said Haryana police.

In a press conference this evening, Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that while the masked man had alleged that he was tasked by one inspector named Pradeep from Rai Police station, actually there is no police inspector named Pradeep in either the Rai police station or the whole district. He said that the person is from Sonipat and is unemployed, who had an argument with the protesting farmers over allegations of eve teasing. He was taken into a farmer camo where he was beaten up. “He has said he made statements under fear”, said that Sonipat SP.

The police official informed that masked man has not been detained or arrested, he is only being just questioned.

The ‘masked man’ was presented by the farmer unions on Friday night at Singhu border, where the union leaders had claimed that he was part of an alleged conspiracy to disrupt the ‘farmer’ agitation. The man had claimed that he and his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally. He had also claimed that he was asked to kill four farmer leaders on stage on 26th. However, interestingly, he had forgotten to say this, and had to be reminded by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. This had raised the suspicion that the man was tutored by the leaders to make the serious allegations against police.

Proving those suspicions right, today a video of the masked man had appeared, where he had said that the farmers had tortured him to make false allegations. The man, identified as Yogesh Singh, had confirmed that he spoke in the press conference against police officials after he was threatened by farmer leaders. Making a shocking disclosure, Singh said that ‘farmer’ leader had warned of killing him if he did not make false conspiracy theories of attacks on farmers and blame Haryana police for the same.

Singh was taken away by Haryana police after the press conference last night. Singh had revealed that a few protestors, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site, picked him up to the camp where they forced him to falsely implicate Haryana police saying that they had plotted to kill four leaders.

The ‘farmer’ leaders also planted images of four protesting ‘farmer’ leaders in Yogesh Singh’s phone to strengthen their argument that the ‘masked man’ plotted to kill four leaders at the Singhu border. The Haryana police have also recovered photographs of four farmer leaders – Balbir Singh Rajewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Kuldeep Sandhu and Jagjeet Singh – from his mobile phone.

Interestingly, when the police had arrived at the press conference site last night, the farmer leaders had hesitated to hand over the ‘masked man’ to police. The had demanded the Haryana police not to take any action against him. They also asked the police not to treat him harshly, raising eyebrows about the reality of the alleged conspiracy of an attack against the so-called farmers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Haryana Police confirms that the ‘masked man’ was forced by farmer union leaders to make false allegations against police

OpIndia Staff -
While the masked man had said he was tasked by inspector Pradeep to kill farmer leaders, there is no inspector by that name
Read more
News Reports

‘Kisan parade’ in Delhi on Republic Day given green light, claim protesters, Police deny receiving any written submission regarding route: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leaders have claimed that they have received approval to conduct a tractor parade in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day.
Read more

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans

Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur: Hoax bomb threats ahead of Republic Day keep Uttar Pradesh police on tenterhooks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fear and panic has the state of Uttar Pradesh in its grips after at least six hoax bomb threats were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Allahabad and Kanpur

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Haryana Police confirms that the ‘masked man’ was forced by farmer union leaders to make false allegations against police

OpIndia Staff -
While the masked man had said he was tasked by inspector Pradeep to kill farmer leaders, there is no inspector by that name
Read more
News Reports

‘Kisan parade’ in Delhi on Republic Day given green light, claim protesters, Police deny receiving any written submission regarding route: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leaders have claimed that they have received approval to conduct a tractor parade in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call out the hypocrisy of Star Wars on ‘bullying’ and ‘racism’ after it comes out in support of liberal actress but ignores bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the vitriolic and racist comments of Krystina Arielle, Star Wars somehow decided to cut her some slack.
Read more
Entertainment

The life and times of Vibhor Anand: A clown, fraud or simply deranged? The story of his descent into wild conspiracy theories

K Bhattacharjee -
Vibhor Anand has spread bizarre conspiracy theories about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and was arrested for it.
Read more
News Reports

Legendary talk show host Larry King dies in Los Angeles weeks after being hospitalised for Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Larry King passed away on Saturday at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, announced his company Ora Media
Read more
Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
News Reports

Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur: Hoax bomb threats ahead of Republic Day keep Uttar Pradesh police on tenterhooks

OpIndia Staff -
Fear and panic has the state of Uttar Pradesh in its grips after at least six hoax bomb threats were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Allahabad and Kanpur
Read more
Media

‘Journalist’ Uday Rana uses filthy language sitting next to a woman, then ‘complains’ about the woman not talking to him

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Uday Rana whines that a lady on the fight with him did not acknowledge his "colourful" conversations
Read more
News Reports

Even as ‘masked man’ Yogesh says he was tortured by farmers to lie about murder plot, Rakesh Tikait blames central govt

OpIndia Staff -
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally.
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff, soon gets bail from High Court

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi Court had found AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty of manhandling security personnel at the AIIMS and sentenced him thereof
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com