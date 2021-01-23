Saturday, January 23, 2021
Updated:

Photos of 4 ‘farmer’ leaders recovered from ‘masked man’ Yogesh, planted by farmers to make the fake murder plot believable: Details

According to sources, the 'farmer' leaders also planted images of four protesting 'farmer' leaders in Yogesh Singh's phone to strengthen their argument that the 'masked man' plotted to kill four leaders at the Singhu border.

OpIndia Staff
'Masked Man' Yogesh Khan (L) and 'Farmer' leaders addressing a press conference on Friday/ Image Source: Newsclick
On Saturday, the ‘masked man’ Yogesh Singh, who was propped by the ‘farmer’ leaders claiming that he was part of a plot to murder four farmer leaders during their proposed tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, made a chilling disclosure saying he was abducted by farmers themselves who forced to lie about the alleged attack farmer leaders only to implicate Haryana police.

Yogesh Singh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday, confessed to the police earlier today, saying that he lied about an alleged attack against farmers in the press conference. The 19-year-old resident of Sonipat said that ‘farmer’ leader had warned of killing him if he did not make false conspiracy theories of attacks on farmers and blame Haryana police for the same.

Following the ‘farmer’ leaders’ threats, Yogesh Singh agreed to do whatever the farmers force him to do. During a press conference, he confessed to having been part of an attack team that plotted to kill four farmer leaders during the tractor rally scheduled to be held on January 26.

Haryana police recovers images of four ‘farmer’ leaders, says they planted it in masked man’s mobile

After the press conference, the Haryana police reached the Singhu border and arrested the ‘masked man’ Yogesh Singh. During the investigation, Yogesh Singh revealed that he had nothing to either farmer protests or Haryana police. Singh had revealed that a few protestors, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site, picked him up to the camp where they forced him to falsely implicate Haryana police saying that they had plotted to kill four leaders.

The ‘farmers’ also allegedly warned him that he has to face severe consequences if he fails to follow his order. On the next day too, the ‘farmers’ leaders again brutally beat him up and threatened to kill him if he did not agree to follow their instructions.

According to sources, the ‘farmer’ leaders also planted images of four protesting ‘farmer’ leaders in Yogesh Singh’s phone to strengthen their argument that the ‘masked man’ plotted to kill four leaders at the Singhu border. The Haryana police have also recovered photographs of four farmer leaders – Balbir Singh Rajewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Kuldeep Sandhu and Jagjeet Singh – from his mobile phone.

According to sources, these photographs were planted by the ‘farmer leaders’ who had threatened him to lie during the press conference and tortured him. These farmers were supposed to be planted as ‘targets’ of the fake murder plot, to make Yogesh’s story more believable.

Farmer leaders were hesitant to hand over ‘masked man’ to the police

The ‘farmer’ leaders who paraded the ‘masked man’ Yogesh Singh in front of the media after the press conference at the Singhu border late on Friday night acted suspiciously after they showed hesitancy to hand over the alleged conspirator to the police.

The ‘farmer’ leaders were reluctant to present him to the police and instead demanded the Haryana police not to take any against him. They also asked the police not to treat him harshly raising eyebrows about the reality of the alleged conspiracy of an attack against the so-called farmers.

