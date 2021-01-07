Thursday, January 7, 2021
Polygraph test of main accused in Hathras case shows his location around the crime scene: Report

From the answers given by Sandeep during the test, the agency concluded that he was present around the scene.

OpIndia Staff
In the latest development in the Hathras case, the accused have reportedly been made to undergo polygraph test. According to a report of Amar Ujala, it has been revealed in the polygraph test that the main accused Sandeep was present at the sport at the time of the incident. The report claims that Sandeep either gave a wrong answer or an unclear answer to the questions put up to him during the polygraph test. The questions asked to him during the test related to his whereabouts on the day of the incident.

From the answers given by Sandeep during the test, the agency concluded that he was present around the scene. The four accused namely Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Luvkush were taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat by the CBI in November last year to get their polygraph and brain mapping done.

Family of accused had demanded narco test of victim’s family

The family of the accused had reportedly said that they had no objection regarding the polygraph test but they demanded the test to be conducted on the family of the victim as well. However, the family of the victim had absolutely refused to undergo the test citing ignorance about the same.

According to Jagran, Sandeep had claimed that he had gone out with his father on the day of the incident. The CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case on December 18 last year. The central agency had mentioned in the charge sheet that the victim girl was in a romantic relationship with Sandeep. The CBI had also found records of hundreds of phone calls allegedly exchanged between the victim and Sandeep. The accused were produced in the court a few days ago for the first time since the filing of the incident.

The incident

Last year on September 14, a 19-year old woman was allegedly strangulated. She later succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at Safdurjung hospital in Delhi. The accused were booked for murder. However, later charges of rape were also included.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

