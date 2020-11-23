The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials investigating the Hathras case along with Hathras police has taken all four accused from Aligarh jail where they were lodged to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat for polygraph and brain mapping test on Saturday. The tests are likely to be held on Monday, as per reports.

According to the police, the accused- Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Lavkush Sikarwar, who are residents of Boolagarhi village under Chandpa police station of Hathras district, will be brought back to the Aligarh jail after the tests are done. If at all the accused need to be kept in Gandhi Nagar for a few days before returning to Aligarh jail, they would be lodged in Gandhi Nagar jail in Gujarat.

“The accused will be subjected to a polygraph test and brain mapping in Gandhi Nagar. They will return to the jail after the tests,” Alok Singh, superintendent at the Aligarh jail was quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The CBI went ahead with the decision to conduct the tests on the accused after getting consent from the CBI court.

It is pertinent to note here that last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the probe into the case of the 19-year-old Dalit girl’s alleged rape, strangulation and subsequent death in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. A resident of Boolgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the girl died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29.

Hathras accused’s family demand test be conducted on victim’s kin too

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the accused’s family has asked for a narco test and lie detector test on the victim’s family too. The family of the accused in the case said that they had not received any prior intimation of the tests being conducted on them. Though the family said that they had no objection for the same, they demanded that similar tests be conducted on the victim’s family also.

Victim’s family had refused to undergo polygraph or narco test

We had reported earlier this month how the victim’s kin had refused to take a polygraph test, citing ignorance about the test. Earlier, they had also resolutely refused to take a narco test.

The SIT probe’s preliminary report has recommended the narco test of the victim’s family. However, the victim’s mother has rejected the recommendation, saying her family wouldn’t undergo the narco test. In fact, when the Aaj Tak reporter pressed the grieving mother that the narco test would unearth facts of the matter hitherto hidden, the mother responded, “We have no idea what narco test and therefore we don’t want to get it done.”

Nevertheless, the voice sample of the victim’s brother was taken, and it will be examined by the agency. It is notable here that though the victim’s family had alleged rape days after the hospitalisation of the girl, several videos had surfaced on social media featuring the victim’s and her family’s initial statements where there was n mention of rape or any brutality. The FSL report had denied rape or sexual assault on the victim.

Hathras incident

On 14th September, a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September. Initially, charges of murder were pressed against the accused. However, later rape charged were also included.

The Hathras case had then become a ground for political drama and media propaganda. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others have visited Hathras to meet the family in order to mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.