Communal tensions flared up in Mandi Dhanaura, Uttar Pradesh over the renovation of Chamunda temple. According to a report in Jagran, local Hindus were carrying out the renovation work of a Chamunda temple located in Chuchaila Kalan village. But some members from the other community opposed the renovation work which created communal tension in the area.

On receiving information about the situation, police reached the spot and halted the renovation work. Some Hindu organisations protested against this. As per the Jagran report, SDM Vivek Yadav and the CO Satendra Kumar reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The officials tried to solve the issue through dialogue but no settlement could be reached.

The other community raised objection over renovation of the temple

The locals were setting up a fencing around the temple to prevent stray animals from polluting the temple premise. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members present at the scene told that the Chamunda temple is very old. The fencing would also provide safety to the temple. However, this did no go down well with the other community who vehemently opposed the renovation work. SDM Vivek Yadav told that the other community had raised objections over the renovation work being carried out in the temple. Therefore, the renovation work was halted to maintain communal harmony. Representatives from both the parties were called in at Tehsil Headquarters for settlement.

No additional construction work to be carried out

The dispute was finally resolved after it was decided in the presence of government officials that no additional construction will be carried out in the temple. SDM Yadav confirmed that both the parties have agreed at setting up a railing and mounting a tin shade over it to ensure the safety of the temple.