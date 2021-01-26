Sitaram Yechury, senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is attempting to use the Republic Day violence by anti-farm laws protesters to further the political agenda of his party. He blamed the government for the violence that ensued in Delhi and portrayed the violent protesting mobs as victims.

Sitaram Yechury said, “The situation has been brought to this pass by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting peacefully in the cold for more than 60 days, not allowed to come into Delhi and more than 100 Kisans are dead.”

Sitaram Yechury makes shameful statement

“Violence in no form is an answer & is unacceptable. A govt which smears dissent, BJP’s troll army vilify those who ask for their rights, ministers make wild allegations, law officers make claims without basis in court – this is no way to deal with legitimate demands of our Kisans,” said Sitaram Yechury. “The Republic is of the public. The tantra (establishment) in Ganatantra has no meaning without the gana (the people),” he added.

Former president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, has played the same card. He, too, is using the Republic Day violence to further his personal political agenda against the central government.

Rahul Gandhi is blaming the government for the violence

What happened on Republic Day is an insurrection and there can be no doubt about it. Violent protesting mobs attempted to undermine the democratically elected government of the country and the mandate accorded to the Parliament of India. They forced their way into the Red Fort and hoisted a flag that was interpreted by a lot of people, including sections of their supporters, as the Kahlistan Flag.

But here we have senior politicians of prominent political parties tacitly blaming the government for the actions of the insurrectionists. Not merely that, they are attempting to force the government to bend the knee to the insurrectionists. Pakistan celebrated the insurrection today and called it a “Black Day” for India. It appears our opposition leaders want to embarrass the country further.

Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury are fully aware that a repeal of the farm laws at this point will be an unmitigated victory for the protesting mobs that lay siege at the national capital and embarrassed the country on Republic Day, one of the most important days for the State of India. It is also pertinent to remember that the Congress party, too, celebrated the violence at the national capital.

They are fully aware that a repeal of the farm laws will be victory for anarchy and will undermine Democracy in India. But they are so consumed by political greed that they are willing set the country on fire since it expects to rule over the ashes. It is a dangerous game they ae playing which could have devastating consequences for the safety, security and integrity of the nation.