Monday, January 11, 2021
Home Law 'If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws': Supreme Court...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

The apex court opined that it was not in favour of the annulment of the new farm laws, however, its implementation could be put on hold until a committee with ICAR members is formed to tackle the "delicate situation".

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Livelaw
90

Hearing a clutch of petitions seeking the removal of people participating in the ‘farmers’ protests near Delhi borders owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the three new farm laws, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI SA Bobde raised apprehensions that the farmers, who have been camping at the border areas of Delhi, agitating against the three new farm laws, might create situations which might breach the peace.

It might be intended or unintended, said the SC asking the people who are protesting to follow guidelines. “We don’t want anybody’s injury or blood on our hands!”, observed the CJI.

“Responsibility is on all of us. Any stray incident can spark violence. All of it cannot be achieved in a single order. As a court we will not pass any order saying that you cannot protest. But we can say that it is not the only place to protest”, said CJI SA Bobde while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking removal of farmer protesters near Delhi borders.

The apex court opined that it was not in favour of the annulment of the new farm laws, however, its implementation could be put on hold until a committee with ICAR members is formed to tackle the “delicate situation”.

Speaking about the efforts the central government has so far made and is further ready to make to resolve the deadlock, senior Adv Harish Salve appearing for the centre, said: “On Minimum Support Price we have agreed upon. All areas on which they are not agreeing with the centre can be resolved by judicial orders. The objectionable parts of law can be stayed”.

On this, the bench comprising of CJI Bobde Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian opined that the talks between the Centre and farmer unions on the new agriculture laws failed to make any headway even after the eighth round of talks because the Centre wants to discuss point by point of law and farmers want it to be repealed.

Owing to this, the SC observed that the implementation of the new agricultural laws be kept on hold until the committee does not find a middle path. “If laws are put on hold, then negotiations will have a chance to work out”, observed the apex court.

Though the court said that it would not like to comment on the on going protest as they did not wan’t anyone to point fingers at them accusing them of stifling the protest, the SC bench observed that there was urgent need to relocate the protesters as a precaution to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It raised apprehension at the way Centre was handling the entire fiasco.

Almost in a threatening tone, the CJI did say that if the Centre did not constitute a committee, the Court will stay the farm laws.

The CJI said, “We propose to form a committee and if the government does not (stay the law), then we will stay the implementation of the Farm Acts. We are extremely disappointed with the way Centre is dealing with this. We are doing this because you have failed to solve the problem. Union of India has to take responsibility. The laws have resulted in a strike and now you have to solve the strike,” the Court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently argued that the Centre has done its best to resolve the deadlock and said that observations by the Court in that regard were “harsh”.

The Court did not pass any order on Monday but remarked that it is likely to pass its order later today or tomorrow. 

“We might pass the order in part today and in part tomorrow,”

The Court also said that it will do its job as the apex court of the country. 

“We are the Supreme Court of India and we will do our job“, said CJI Bobde.

Further, CJI said, “Our intention is to see if we can bring about an amicable resolution to the problem. That is why we asked you why don’t you put the Farm Bills on hold. You want time for negotiation. If there is some sense of responsibility showing that you will not implement the laws, then we can form a committee with ICAR members to look into this. Till then, you can continue to put the law on hold. Why will you insist on continuing the law anyhow”.

Attorney General KK Venuogapal, representing the Centre, objected to the stay stating that the laws are within the legislative power of the Parliament.

Several commentators have criticised the approach of the Judiciary saying that the Judiciary cannot wade into Legislative powers and curb the laws passed by a democratically elected government, thereby, effectively infringing on Legislative discretion.

Supreme Court raises concern over ‘farmers’ protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event

Prior to this, the Supreme Court bench had raised concerns while drawing equivalences between the ongoing ‘farmer’ protests and the controversial Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the capital last year that went on to become one of India’s biggest clusters of coronavirus cases. Observing that the same problem may arise from farmers’ protests too, the apex court had asked the Centre to file a report on the steps taken so far to contain the pandemic and ensure guidelines are strictly followed.

It may be recalled how the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in the first half of March, became the mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, as many as more than one-third cases in India are linked to that event now. Now, with thousands of ‘farmers’ camping at the border areas of Delhi for over 45 days, chances are extremely high that this could emerge as a second Nizamuddin Markaz.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event
Read more
Politics

MVA govt downgrades security for Dev Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray; Security of Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar’s relatives increased

OpIndia Staff -
The nephew of Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, Varun Sardesai and Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife have been amongst the newly granted security by the government
Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not on Tooter: Here is what we know about Tooter so far

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia was told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not joined Tooter and neither had the ministers of BJP unites and functionaries

How a frustrated Australian team resorted to on-field shenanigans during the 3rd Test match at Sydney

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
With a target of 407 runs in front of India in the 2nd innings, Australia was hoping for a comfortable victory at the end of the 4th day. But the tide turned in India's favour on the 5th day.

Viral video: Trump supporters allegedly kicked out of flight for discussing support towards the outgoing US President

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In another video, a man was seen have a public outburst after he was allegedly not allowed to fly. He alleged that he was called a 'terrorist' and vilified by the airlines.

Punjab farmers form a major chunk of ineligible recipients payout under PM KISAN scheme, RTI reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 23 per cent of the total undeserving beneficiaries of the PM KISAN scheme belonged to Punjab

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Is there any shame in the society that worships Shiva’s penis?’: Video of RJD MLA Satish Kumar Das goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In an undated viral video, RJD MLA Satish Das is seen making objectionable remarks against Hindu Gods and Hindu religious beliefs.
Read more
Social Media

Lawyers and related services dropped Parler as clients due to censorship by Google, Apple and Amazon: CEO Matze

OpIndia Staff -
The future course of action for Parler is not yet clear. They are slated to go offline by today with no clue when they will return.
Read more
Law

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event
Read more
Politics

MVA govt downgrades security for Dev Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray; Security of Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar’s relatives increased

OpIndia Staff -
The nephew of Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, Varun Sardesai and Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife have been amongst the newly granted security by the government
Read more
News Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not on Tooter: Here is what we know about Tooter so far

Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia was told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not joined Tooter and neither had the ministers of BJP unites and functionaries
Read more
Cricket

How a frustrated Australian team resorted to on-field shenanigans during the 3rd Test match at Sydney

OpIndia Staff -
With a target of 407 runs in front of India in the 2nd innings, Australia was hoping for a comfortable victory at the end of the 4th day. But the tide turned in India's favour on the 5th day.
Read more
News Reports

Japan finds new strain of coronavirus in passengers arriving from Brazil

OpIndia Staff -
Japan's health ministry said its tough to immediately determine how infectious the strain is or the effectiveness of current available vaccines against it.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video: Trump supporters allegedly kicked out of flight for discussing support towards the outgoing US President

OpIndia Staff -
In another video, a man was seen have a public outburst after he was allegedly not allowed to fly. He alleged that he was called a 'terrorist' and vilified by the airlines.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers form a major chunk of ineligible recipients payout under PM KISAN scheme, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
About 23 per cent of the total undeserving beneficiaries of the PM KISAN scheme belonged to Punjab
Read more
Crime

Honey-trapped by Pakistan’s ISI, husband of former sarpanch shared confidential information about Army in Pokhran

OpIndia Staff -
Paliwal had received a 'friend request' from two Pakistani spies. One of the women had also contacted him via WhatsApp.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com