Swati Chaturvedi, journalist cum abusive troll who accuses others of being abusive trolls, yet again displayed her lack of knowledge about the way the internet works and ended up embarrassing herself on social media on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Swati Chaturvedi, who spends most of her free time on the internet peddling conspiracy theories against the BJP, attributing them to her imaginary ‘sources’, took to Twitter to outrage against the saffron party for allegedly demeaning ‘gays’ and their own woman MP Raksha Khadse by describing as a “homosexual” on the party’s ⁦official BJP website.

The troll masquerading as a journalist – Swati Chaturvedi, did not stop at one tweet. The self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ attacked the BJP and the party president JP Nadda for demeaning Maharashtra MP Raksha Khadse and the gay community by describing her as a ‘homosexual’.

Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse. Taking to Twitter, Anil Deshmukh said that it was shocking to see such a ‘derogatory description’ of Raksha Khadse on the official site of the BJP.

Sharing ‘troll’ Swati Chaturvedi’s tweet, the Maharashtra Home Minister said that the government would not tolerate this disrespectful behavior towards women and demanded action against those responsible.

Anil Desmukh’s tweet

If Swati understood how Google translate works, she would have probably pointed out the error in translation in the BJP website. But the urge to blame the BJP for anything and everything is so strong that she probably jumped to the conclusion that it must have been the BJP’s fault.

Fiasco caused by Google translate

The entire fiasco was caused due to Google translate. The official website of BJP has the option for viewers to view their content in both Hindi and English. If one wishes to read the website’s content in Hindi, the contents of the page, originally written in English, Google translates the content to Hindi using its software.

In this case, the Google Translate has wrongly interpreted the word ‘Raver’, the name of Khadse’s constituency, into Hindi that read ‘Homosexual’. The BJP has nothing to do with the content translation on their website.

Google translate wrongly translating the constituency name

Swati Chaturvedi, who have no idea whatsoever how translation on the internet works, accused BJP of disrespecting their own leader, instead of directing her outrage against tech-giant Google for wrong interpretation of Indian names without comprehending nuances.

Most importantly, the website does not demean or disrespect anybody per se. If one looks at the website, the wrongly translated word was the name of Khadse’s constituency and not her personal details. The error on the part of Google was to misinterpret her constituency’s name and not her personal details or BJP MP’s sexual orientation.

Also, how does the word ‘Homosexual’ is demeaning? The likes of Swati Chaturvedi, who claims to champion the cause of ‘liberal-secular’ values, perhaps think that calling someone ‘Homosexual’ or ‘gay’ is demeaning.

Google corrects is translation error

Following the outrage, Google has recognized the technical error and also corrected it. The BJP website now correctly translates the exact translation of the word ‘Raver’ into Hindi, thanks to immediate intervention from Google.

The corrected webpage

Alas, it is baffling to know about the inability of someone calling herself to be a ‘journalist’ to pick up basic nuances of the internet.

Swati Chaturvedi and ‘Goggling’

Swati Chaturvedi seems to have a complicated relationship with Google. They don’t get each other that well. Recently, the self-proclaimed journalist had claimed that she had ‘goggled’ the words “Modi marriage pics” and had found the image of the PM’s wedding. Swati had not thought of the possibility that Google can throw up images of the PM attending a marriage party. She had just decided that any search result with the words ‘Modi’ and ‘Marriage’ just had to be the PM’s own wedding. She even claimed that the PM doesn’t look like an adolescent and was quite visibly an adult during his wedding.

When social media users pointed out the obvious details, she had claimed that it was google’s fault, not hers.