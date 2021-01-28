Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home Social Media Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of 'insulting' its leaders because she doesn't...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

Google had wrongly translated the word that is the name of Khadse's constituency and not her personal details. The error on the part of Google was to misinterpret her constituency's name and not her personal details or BJP MP's sexual orientation. However, 'investigative' journalist Swati quickly concluded that the BJP is being disrespectful of its women MPs.

OpIndia Staff
Swati Chaturvedi and Google seem to have a complicated relationship
Swati Chaturvedi (L). Images via Twitter
256

Swati Chaturvedi, journalist cum abusive troll who accuses others of being abusive trolls, yet again displayed her lack of knowledge about the way the internet works and ended up embarrassing herself on social media on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Swati Chaturvedi, who spends most of her free time on the internet peddling conspiracy theories against the BJP, attributing them to her imaginary ‘sources’, took to Twitter to outrage against the saffron party for allegedly demeaning ‘gays’ and their own woman MP Raksha Khadse by describing as a “homosexual” on the party’s ⁦official BJP website.

The troll masquerading as a journalist – Swati Chaturvedi, did not stop at one tweet. The self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ attacked the BJP and the party president JP Nadda for demeaning Maharashtra MP Raksha Khadse and the gay community by describing her as a ‘homosexual’.

Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse. Taking to Twitter, Anil Deshmukh said that it was shocking to see such a ‘derogatory description’ of Raksha Khadse on the official site of the BJP.

Sharing ‘troll’ Swati Chaturvedi’s tweet, the Maharashtra Home Minister said that the government would not tolerate this disrespectful behavior towards women and demanded action against those responsible.

Anil Desmukh’s tweet

If Swati understood how Google translate works, she would have probably pointed out the error in translation in the BJP website. But the urge to blame the BJP for anything and everything is so strong that she probably jumped to the conclusion that it must have been the BJP’s fault.

Fiasco caused by Google translate

The entire fiasco was caused due to Google translate. The official website of BJP has the option for viewers to view their content in both Hindi and English. If one wishes to read the website’s content in Hindi, the contents of the page, originally written in English, Google translates the content to Hindi using its software.

In this case, the Google Translate has wrongly interpreted the word ‘Raver’, the name of Khadse’s constituency, into Hindi that read ‘Homosexual’. The BJP has nothing to do with the content translation on their website.

Google translate wrongly translating the constituency name

Swati Chaturvedi, who have no idea whatsoever how translation on the internet works, accused BJP of disrespecting their own leader, instead of directing her outrage against tech-giant Google for wrong interpretation of Indian names without comprehending nuances.

Most importantly, the website does not demean or disrespect anybody per se. If one looks at the website, the wrongly translated word was the name of Khadse’s constituency and not her personal details. The error on the part of Google was to misinterpret her constituency’s name and not her personal details or BJP MP’s sexual orientation.

Also, how does the word ‘Homosexual’ is demeaning? The likes of Swati Chaturvedi, who claims to champion the cause of ‘liberal-secular’ values, perhaps think that calling someone ‘Homosexual’ or ‘gay’ is demeaning.

Google corrects is translation error

Following the outrage, Google has recognized the technical error and also corrected it. The BJP website now correctly translates the exact translation of the word ‘Raver’ into Hindi, thanks to immediate intervention from Google.

The corrected webpage

Alas, it is baffling to know about the inability of someone calling herself to be a ‘journalist’ to pick up basic nuances of the internet.

Swati Chaturvedi and ‘Goggling’

Swati Chaturvedi seems to have a complicated relationship with Google. They don’t get each other that well. Recently, the self-proclaimed journalist had claimed that she had ‘goggled’ the words “Modi marriage pics” and had found the image of the PM’s wedding. Swati had not thought of the possibility that Google can throw up images of the PM attending a marriage party. She had just decided that any search result with the words ‘Modi’ and ‘Marriage’ just had to be the PM’s own wedding. She even claimed that the PM doesn’t look like an adolescent and was quite visibly an adult during his wedding.

When social media users pointed out the obvious details, she had claimed that it was google’s fault, not hers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGoogle BJP website, Raksha Khadse MP, Revar MP BJP
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019

Post-mortem of protestor killed during tractor rally confirms he died of antemortem injuries, busts left-liberal propaganda of being shot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more
News Reports

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
News Reports

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019
Read more
News Reports

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Dr KK Agarwal getting berated by his wife for getting vaccinated alone is doing the rounds on the internet
Read more
Crime

Watch: Elderly man tries to cross protest site to see doctor, protesting ‘farmers’ issue him life threat

OpIndia Staff -
The elderly man said that he was trying to cross the protest site as he had an appointment with a doctor at Panth Hospital
Read more
Politics

Reflections on Republic Day insurrection: The government’s dilemma, a blast from the past and ghost of Operation Blue Star

K Bhattacharjee -
Tractor Rally Protesters stormed the national capital and eventually managed to breach the premises of the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra posts distorted map of India on social media, shows PoK and Aksai Chin not part of India

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra used a distorted map of India on Twitter and Instagram while demanding probe for Republic Day violence in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Post-mortem of protestor killed during tractor rally confirms he died of antemortem injuries, busts left-liberal propaganda of being shot

OpIndia Staff -
Left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com