Within a week of swearing-in as the President of United States, Joe Biden seems to be already facing trouble as his administration is now being sued by Texas over its decision to freeze deportation of illegal immigrants staying in the United States.

According to reports, Texas Attorney Ken Paxton on Friday sued the Biden administration for imposing “unlawful and perilous” 100-day pause on deportations of illegal immigrants. Attorney Ken Paxton has said that the decision of Biden administration would put Americans in danger and violates existing agreements signed between the state and the Department of Homeland Security during the final days of President Donald Trump’s term.

Earlier this week, President Biden soon after swearing in as POTUS had reversed a series of Trump policies and ordered a freeze on deporting immigrants from the interior of the United States. Biden administration had said that they wanted to reassess the operations of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

President-elect Joe Biden had signed a dozen of executive orders to undo the actions of President Trump, including re-joining the Paris climate accord and ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, on his first day in office.

Biden’s deportation order violates agreement signed between Texas and DHS, says suit

The lawsuit filed by Paxton stated the deportation freeze defies an agreement between Texas and DHS that was finalized on January 8, just two weeks before Trump left office, that required the Homeland department to provide 180 days notice before making changes to immigration policy and enforcement practices.

During a hearing in US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Judge Drew Tipton did not issue any order on the state’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

It is not clear whether the agreements can block Biden’s moves to freeze deportations of illegal immigration. However, Paxton’s suit contended that they are “binding and enforceable.”

“On its first day in office, the Biden Administration cast aside congressionally enacted immigration laws and suspended the removal of illegal aliens whose removal is compelled by those very laws,” the suit filed by Paxton in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas read.

“In doing so, it ignored basic constitutional principles and violated its written pledge to work cooperatively with the State of Texas to address shared immigration enforcement concerns,” it adds asserting that the ‘unlawful’ reversal will cause Texas immediate and irreparable harm if it is not enjoined.