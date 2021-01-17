Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home World Biden to reverse President Trump's policy on climate change, to end travel ban from...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Biden to reverse President Trump’s policy on climate change, to end travel ban from Muslim countries

In the run-up to the elections, Joe Biden had made several promises to reverse the decision taken by the Trump administration in the last four years.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden to reverse Trump Muslim ban policies/ Image Source: Insider
4

President-elect Joe Biden has decided to sign a dozen of executive orders to undo the actions of President Trump, including re-joining the Paris climate accord and ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, on his first day in office.

According to a memo from incoming chief of staff Ron Klain, President-elect Joe Biden is also expected to sign orders halting evictions and student loan payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden administration may also issue a mask mandate on all federal property and expand virus testing.

However, the executive orders issued by President Trump pre-empting the security threat will be nullified by President-elect Biden’s new order.

Reversing Trump government’s order was made during campaign

In the run-up to the elections, Joe Biden had made several promises to reverse the decision taken by the Trump administration in the last four years. These promises were made on everything from climate change to immigration to foreign policy.

“During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better,” Klain wrote in the memo. “As president, he will keep those promises and sign dozens of executive orders, presidential memoranda, and directives to Cabinet agencies in fulfillment of the promises he made,” he added.

The memo also outlines Biden’s plans to send Congress a large-scale immigration plan within his first 100 days in office. The plan would offer a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrations currently in the United States.

Earlier, Joe Biden had announced his first legislative priority this week, announcing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that included direct payments to Americans. Joe Biden had said that he wanted the package issue to be the first one to be taken up by the Congress after he is inaugurated on January 20.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstrump biden, trump muslim countries travel ban, trump travel ban
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Biden to reverse President Trump’s policy on climate change, to end travel ban from Muslim countries

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the threats from Islamic terrorism, in January 2017, President Trump had issued an executive order restricting refugees and travelers with passports from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Read more
World

Parler CEO goes into hiding after a series of death threats

OpIndia Staff -
Parler CEO John Matze Jr in the court filing said he and his employees are getting death threats
Read more

Watch: Mayank Agarwal wins hearts with a 102-metre six during Brisbane Test

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
When the team resumed playing post-lunch, Mayank Agarwal decided to dominate the Australian spin attack.

‘Not a single NPA in the three decades of its existence,’ Adani Group rubbishes Subramanian Swamy’s allegations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had put out allegations on Twitter against Adani accusing him of non-payment of loans worth Rs 4.5 lakhs, which has allegedly turned into an NPA.

US State Department releases fact sheet alleging Covid-19 virus may have originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, demands a thorough probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US state department says that Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying the bat virus, and several researches had become sick

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

Condom over Shivling: Netizens slam actress Sayoni Ghosh for desecrating Hindu symbol, expose her dubious ‘account hacked’ claim

Dibakar Dutta -
Saayoni Ghosh claimed that her account was hacked and she didn't posted the image in 2015, but netizens proved she is lying
Read more
News Reports

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.
Read more
World

All you need to know about Navdeep Bains, minister who resigned from Trudeau govt: Corruption, Khalistan, immigration scam and lobbying for China

OpIndia Staff -
Navdeep Bains is considered to be one of the aggressive Khalistan sympathizers within the Canada government.
Read more

Latest News

World

Biden to reverse President Trump’s policy on climate change, to end travel ban from Muslim countries

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the threats from Islamic terrorism, in January 2017, President Trump had issued an executive order restricting refugees and travelers with passports from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Read more
World

Parler CEO goes into hiding after a series of death threats

OpIndia Staff -
Parler CEO John Matze Jr in the court filing said he and his employees are getting death threats
Read more
Cricket

Watch: Mayank Agarwal wins hearts with a 102-metre six during Brisbane Test

OpIndia Staff -
When the team resumed playing post-lunch, Mayank Agarwal decided to dominate the Australian spin attack.
Read more
News Reports

‘Not a single NPA in the three decades of its existence,’ Adani Group rubbishes Subramanian Swamy’s allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had put out allegations on Twitter against Adani accusing him of non-payment of loans worth Rs 4.5 lakhs, which has allegedly turned into an NPA.
Read more
News Reports

US State Department releases fact sheet alleging Covid-19 virus may have originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, demands a thorough probe

OpIndia Staff -
US state department says that Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying the bat virus, and several researches had become sick
Read more
News Reports

How luck favoured ‘yorker specialist’ Natarajan and he became a game-changer for the Indian cricket team in Australia

Dibakar Dutta -
While Indian fans await his splendid performance in the second innings of the Brisbane Test, for T Natarajan, the game has just begun.
Read more
News Reports

On Day 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1.65 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across 3,351 sites in India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi launched the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country today at 10:30 am via video conferencing
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

‘Temple attacks in Andhra have enraged Hindu community, state govt not taking any action,’ Pejavara Mutt’s seer writes to Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
The seer has sought a committee of intelligence officials to conduct a transparent inquiry on the temple attacks in Andhra
Read more
News Reports

‘Minions won’t let outsiders enter’, chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna backs Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood, alleges being told ‘pay or we’ll destroy’

OpIndia Staff -
Celebrity chef turned director Vikas Khanna becomes the latest victim of nepotism in Bollywood
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com