President-elect Joe Biden has decided to sign a dozen of executive orders to undo the actions of President Trump, including re-joining the Paris climate accord and ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, on his first day in office.

According to a memo from incoming chief of staff Ron Klain, President-elect Joe Biden is also expected to sign orders halting evictions and student loan payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden administration may also issue a mask mandate on all federal property and expand virus testing.

However, the executive orders issued by President Trump pre-empting the security threat will be nullified by President-elect Biden’s new order.

Reversing Trump government’s order was made during campaign

In the run-up to the elections, Joe Biden had made several promises to reverse the decision taken by the Trump administration in the last four years. These promises were made on everything from climate change to immigration to foreign policy.

“During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better,” Klain wrote in the memo. “As president, he will keep those promises and sign dozens of executive orders, presidential memoranda, and directives to Cabinet agencies in fulfillment of the promises he made,” he added.

The memo also outlines Biden’s plans to send Congress a large-scale immigration plan within his first 100 days in office. The plan would offer a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrations currently in the United States.

Earlier, Joe Biden had announced his first legislative priority this week, announcing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that included direct payments to Americans. Joe Biden had said that he wanted the package issue to be the first one to be taken up by the Congress after he is inaugurated on January 20.