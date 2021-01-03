Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home News Reports The ‘Jawan’ asking ‘questions’ to PM Modi on farm laws in viral video may...
FeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

The ‘Jawan’ asking ‘questions’ to PM Modi on farm laws in viral video may not be a ‘Jawan’. Here is what we know

The about section of Goldy Manepuria in his Facebook account describes him as Writer and Singer, and nowhere it is mentioned that he is with the Indian Army

OpIndia Staff
430

There is no end to propaganda in the ongoing farmer protests, where carrier politicians, musicians, actors, professional protestors have pretended to be farmers to force the Modi government to withdraw the newly introduced farm laws. Now this propaganda has descended even more, as now the protestors are pretending to be Indian Army Jawan to oppose the central govt.

A video is being circulated on social media, where a Punjabi man claims that he is a jawan of Indian Army, and was posted at the Indo-China border just a few days ago. The ‘soldier’ said, ‘When I was at China border wearing this uniform, I was patriot, but when removed the uniform and arrived at the Delhi border, I became a big traitor, became a terrorist, became a Khalistani. These are the terms your Godi media had used’.

He claimed that after the new farm laws were introduced, dissents have appeared among soldiers of Punjab Regiment and Jat Regiment. The man claimed that the soldiers are mentally disturbed because their family members are protesting at the Delhi border. ‘If those soldiers leave border and come to Delhi to join the protests, will you bring soldiers from China to fight Pakistan? What has happened to your brain?’, he asked PM Modi.

He also claimed that there are no Gujaratis in Indian Army, and the entire army is made of people from Punjab and Haryana. The man tried to paint a very gloom picture of the situation by claiming that if the soldiers join their parents in the protests, there will be nobody to protect the country.

The video was widely shared by usual suspects on social media to target the Modi government.

Activist-actor Swara Bhaskar shared the video on Twitter saying “Some straight speak”. A large number of Twitter users shared the video posted by a Twitter handle named India_Resists.

While the Modi haters shared the video believing the man to be a soldier of Indian Army, that may not be true. The man in the video is Goldy Manepuria, a Punjabi singer. In fact, the video was shared by Goldy Manepuria himself on his Instagram and Facebook accounts on 27th December.

On Facebook, Goldy Manepuria had also asked his followers to share the video so that it reaches PM Narendra Modi.

The about section of Goldy Manepuria in his Facebook account describes him as Writer and Singer, and nowhere it is mentioned that he is with the Indian Army. He has released some Punjabi songs, which he has promoted on his social media accounts.

While there is no doubt that the person seen in the video is a Punjabi singer, what is intriguing is that he has posted a large number of photographs of himself in army uniform in his social media accounts. In many photographs, he can be seen in army uniform with other army officers and soldiers. But he has not described himself as soldier in his social media accounts, and there are no known records of him being part of Indian army. It is not known whether he was earlier in Army. It is notable that in the video posted on 27th December, he claimed to be an army jawan who was posted on China border, while on Facebook he described himself as writer and singer.

It seems that Goldy Manepuria is a big fan of Indian Army, and maybe he had made himself army uniforms, or he was gifted the same by some army unit, as he keeps singing songs in praise of Indian Army.

If he is indeed in Indian Army, he would be violating several norms. As he has posted photographs from army units in what looks like forward zones, and has also posted anti-government comments on social media, both not allowed for defence forces.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The ‘Jawan’ asking ‘questions’ to PM Modi on farm laws in viral video may not be a ‘Jawan’. Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
The man in the video asking questions to PM Modi claiming himsels as Jawan is is Goldy Manepuria, a Punjabi singer
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Hanuman Temple demolition: VHP blames CM Kejriwal, urges action against responsible officials, threatens agitation

OpIndia Staff -
The Indraprastha VHP has issued a statement regarding the demolition of the Hanuman Temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.
Read more

‘The girl in red bikini’: How a teenage girl jumped off a cruise liner to escape the Soviet Union in 1979 and find a...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ukrainian woman Liliana Gasinskaya was known as 'Red Bikini Girl' for jumping off a ship in a red bikini to enter Australia in 1979

How Arvind Kejriwal went from promising Rs 1 crore to COVID warriors who die in line of duty to rejecting claims of 12 cops

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Over 7,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus till now, of which over 500 are still fighting the disease.

If Munawar Faruqui were ‘Charlie Hebdo’, he’d have been beheaded, not arrested, so cut the crap

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
Munawar Faruqui was arrested for insulting Hindu Gods in Madhya Pradesh following one of his new year performances.

After refusing to take ‘BJP vaccine’ for coronavirus, Akhilesh Yadav does a u-turn

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated only when his government will be formed after the next election.

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
World

As relationship with Chinese govt turned sour, Billionaire Jack Ma vanishes from public and disappears from his own show

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

The ‘Jawan’ asking ‘questions’ to PM Modi on farm laws in viral video may not be a ‘Jawan’. Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
The man in the video asking questions to PM Modi claiming himsels as Jawan is is Goldy Manepuria, a Punjabi singer
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Hanuman Temple demolition: VHP blames CM Kejriwal, urges action against responsible officials, threatens agitation

OpIndia Staff -
The Indraprastha VHP has issued a statement regarding the demolition of the Hanuman Temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

The history of what led to the demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Chandni Chowk: From a Delhi HC order, to AAP govt and BJP...

OpIndia Staff -
The demolition of a Hanuman Temple in Chandni Chowk, Delhi has created quite the controversy in the Union Territory.
Read more
News Reports

Kamal Haasan telling women how to ‘non-violently’ combat violent abuse is peak mansplaining

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Hassan implied that a woman must 'display confidence' and resort to 'non-violence' even in the face of violence and aggression
Read more
News Reports

‘The girl in red bikini’: How a teenage girl jumped off a cruise liner to escape the Soviet Union in 1979 and find a...

OpIndia Staff -
Ukrainian woman Liliana Gasinskaya was known as 'Red Bikini Girl' for jumping off a ship in a red bikini to enter Australia in 1979
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces the launch date of indigenously developed online multiplayer action game FAU-G

OpIndia Staff -
FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is an online multiplayer action game developed by Bengaluru based nCore Games.
Read more
News Reports

How Arvind Kejriwal went from promising Rs 1 crore to COVID warriors who die in line of duty to rejecting claims of 12 cops

OpIndia Staff -
Over 7,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus till now, of which over 500 are still fighting the disease.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, opposition leaders indulge in fearmongering to discredit indigenously developed Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN just a day after its approval

OpIndia Staff -
Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech targeted liberals questioning its efficacy and safety
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan helping Turkey to achieve nuclear weapons through clandestine network: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey president Erdogan sees Pakistani nuclear and missile capabilities as an important weapon in achieving his caliphate aspirations.
Read more
Entertainment

If Munawar Faruqui were ‘Charlie Hebdo’, he’d have been beheaded, not arrested, so cut the crap

K Bhattacharjee -
Munawar Faruqui was arrested for insulting Hindu Gods in Madhya Pradesh following one of his new year performances.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com