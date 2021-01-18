On December 27, a fanatic Islamist mob attacked a pastor and his wife and also demolished a part of the church building in Nankodo sub-county in Kibuku district of Eastern Uganda, reported Morning Star News.

As per reports, the dastardly attack took place in the backdrop of a Muslim cleric’s (Imam) conversion to Christianity on December 5. The new convert, whose name has been concealed in interests of his security, joined the Church service on December 27 to talk about his journey with and new faith. The mob, comprising of 8 people, brutally attacked pastor Moses Nabwana and his wife Lovisa Naura on that evening in the Kazigo area while they were returning to their house after church service.

As a result, both of them had to be hospitalised for several days. Besides, the Muslim mob also attacked the church where the erstwhile Imam had delivered his speech. During the wee hours of the night, they demolished parts of the Church, including the roof, windows, benches, musical instruments and doors. The former Imam had met the pastor while he was out distributing free masks, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, and talking about Jesus Christ to his followers. After his conversion, the Church members had relocated him and his wife to a temporary safe house on December 10, owing to security concerns.

Pastor’s wife narrates the harrowing tale

Recounting the incident, the pastor’s wife said, “The members were overjoyed and made loud shouts and praises to God, which attracted the nearby Muslims to take note, and at 6 p.m. the announcement in the mosque was made of the apostasy of the imam.” She further added, “They began by beating my husband, hitting him with sticks and blunt objects on the head, the back, his belly and chest. I made a loud alarm, and one of the attackers hit me with blows and a stick that affected my chest, back and broke my hand.”

After hearing the screams, the Christians neighbours rushed to their rescue. However, the miscreants had fled the area by then. They were first admitted to a clinic in Kasasira and then transferred to a hospital in Ngiino in Kumi District after the condition of pastor Moses Nabwana worsened. Naura, the wife of the pastor and the mother of his 8 children, has been able to identify four of the eight accused. Traumatised by the incident, she said, “We are yet to report this horrible incident to the police. My prayers at the moment are for the quick recovery of my husband.”

The cost of her treatment at Mulago hospital, where she was referred post the December 27 attack, has already reached 3.5 million Uganda shillings (₹68, 959). After learning about the incident, a senior pastor of the church said that he is fearful of more such violent attacks in future. Meanwhile, Naura is hoping to raise money to pay for her medical bills and repair the Church building.

Pastor’s wife was also attacked earlier by Mohammed

Morning Star News reported that Naura was earlier attacked by a man named Mohammed, after she confronted him at his house for damaging a banana plantation. She narrated, “That time my husband was away, and I visited the home of Muhammad to try to ask the reason for doing such an evil act. He jumped up and kicked me on my stomach and slapped me. I was rushed to a clinic in Tirinyi.”