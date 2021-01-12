On Monday, the incumbent US President Donald Trump approved a proposal to declare emergency in the District of Columbia between January 11 to January 24, 2021, in the aftermath of the unrest caused by the US Capitol riots ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration of newly elected Joe Biden.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021,” the press release read. As such, the Department of Homeland Security under Thomas J. Fargione, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under administrator Pete Gaynor will co-ordinate with the District of Columbia to mitigate hardships caused to the people.

BREAKING: President Trump approves Washington, D.C. emergency declaration, ahead of the inauguration of Pres.-elect Biden, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24. pic.twitter.com/eA9ZiY6sim — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2021

Under Title V of the Stafford Act, the federal authorities will provide assistance to people during the period of Emergency and save public property, health and avert any threat of a catastrophe. “Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100 per cent Federal funding,” the press release added.

Trump supporters attack US Capitol Hill

On January 6, The supporters of the outgoing US President Donald Trump had wreaked havoc in the nation’s capital leaving four people dead. The police in Washington DC, have arrested as many as 52 people after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building and disrupted proceedings.

Amidst the chaos, visuals had emerged where the frenzied pro-Trump mob were seen attacking media crews. Many videos had surfaced on Twitter, where the protestors, amidst “go back” slogans, are seen breaking the cameras and vandalizing other types of equipment of the media, outside the US Capitol Hill building in Washington DC.

Congress certifies Electoral College result

The Electoral College vote has been accepted by the US Congress which has certified the victory for Joe Biden in the US Presidential Elections 2020 making him the president-elect of the United States officially. Donald Trump mounted numerous challenges but to no avail. Joe Biden will take oath as the President of the United States of America on the 20th of January, 2021. Moreover, Democrats have won both the Senate races in Georgia which means that Joe Biden will enter the White House with Democrats controlling both the US Senate and the House.