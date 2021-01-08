Friday, January 8, 2021
Vincent Xavier, a fan of Shashi Tharoor who waved Indian flag at Capitol Hill speaks up, busts the liberal propaganda

"Whenever I have been at a Trump rally, I’ve seen people of Vietnamese, Korean, even Pakistani origin, carrying their flags. This is also to show that such rallies are not a racist movement. I would not be able to hold an Indian flag and walk around if it was a racist movement," said Vincent Xavier.

OpIndia Staff
Vincent Xavier, an engineer from Kerala, had waved the Indian flag at Capitol Hill protests
Vincent Xavier, the man who held the Indian flag at the Capitol Hill protests/ Image Source: Facebook
5

A day after an Indian flag was seen at the protests at the Capitol Hill in the Washington DC in the sea of American and Trump support flags, the left-liberals and its media ecosystem had pounced on Hindus to allege that it was one of those ‘Hindu supremacists’ who had waved the tricolour in the US bringing ‘shame’ to the country.

However, it was later revealed that it was not a Hindu supremacist or a ‘Bhakt’ who waved the Indian flag at a political protest outside Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday, but an engineer named Vincent Xavier from Kerala, a fan and follower of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. We had reported in detail regarding the presence of Vincent Xavier in the Capitol Hill protests, where he had unfurled the tricolour in support of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Vincent Xavier, the man in question, on Friday, busted the ‘liberal-secular’ propaganda by confirming that he was the one who participated in the protest and waved the Indian tricolour.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the 54-year-old Francis Xavier said he was part of the peaceful protests against the alleged election fraud during the US Presidential elections leading to the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump. He said that they have been protesting against the rigged elections since Trump’s defeat in November and Wednesday’s protests were just another protest.

Xavier said that he was not part of the violence that followed when the mob breached the Capitol Hill, leading to the deaths of five persons. He claimed he was there only for the peaceful march, where he unfurled the Indian flag alongside many Americans who too waved the US flag in support of Donald Trump.

“I regret the violence but I don’t regret me being there. It was not a riot, it was a peaceful protest,” said Vincent Xavier, a Republican Party supporter.

Vincent Xavier, when asked about the reason for holding the Indian flag during the protests, further said that he carried the tricolour to show that the Trump supporters were not racists, and the protest rally was not a racist movement.

“I would not be able to hold an Indian flag and walk around if it was a racist movement,” Xavier said.

He said there were about 10 Indians in the group of Trump loyalists, and five of them were from Kerala. Vincent Xavier, according to his Facebook profile, hails from the Kochi, Kerala. He did his graduation in Trissur and move to the United States to settle in Washington DC. Apparently, Xavier did his higher studies from University of Nevada, Reno.

“Whenever I have been at a Trump rally, I’ve seen people of Vietnamese, Korean, even Pakistani origin, carrying their flags. This is also to show that such rallies are not a racist movement,” he added.

‘The democratic party brought in professionals to climb the wall’, says Xavier

Xavier, had earlier social media posts about meeting and speaking to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said he has spent 25 years in India before moving to the US. Xavier also said that out of the million people gathered outside the Congress to protest, only “about 10-15 daring people, scaled the walls like ‘Spider-Man’ and created violence. Eventually, the violence created by about 50 people destroyed the purpose of our rally, he added.

Vincent Xavier also alleged that radical left-wing group Antifa was among those who stormed the US Capitol by disguising as Trump supporters. “They appear to be trained, professional thugs. They were either from our side or from the other side who tried to infiltrate our side,” Vincent Xavier pointed out in the interview.

“There isn’t clarity about their identity. However, if you see the way they climbed the walls, etc. it appears that they were trained very well. Only people in the military can do it. They appear to be Antifa, BLM (Black Lives Matter) thugs who support the Democratic Party who infiltrated into our side. They were the ones who opened the door, it was not the police…” he claimed.

Indian ‘liberals’ try to push anti-Hindu propaganda, claim ‘Hindu supremacists’ unfurled flags at Capitol Hill protests

Earlier, the left-liberals, Islamists, the far-left propagandists and the Congress party leaders had taken to social media to blame the ‘Hindus’ for ‘shaming’ the country by waving the Indian flag, which according to them was interference in the US internal affairs.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress’ English literature expert and so-called ‘intellectual’ was one of the first politicians to fall for the blind the propaganda and claimed that there were some Indians with the same mentality as that ‘Trumpist’ mob, who enjoyed using the flag as a ‘weapon’ rather than a badge of pride. Islamist troll Rana Ayyub, without knowing the identity of the flag holder, declared that he is a ‘Hindu supremacist’. Some self-proclaimed ‘fact-checkers’ decided that any person waving the Indian tricolour must have been a ‘Bhakt’.

