Bengal Minister Md Ghulam Rabbani claims ‘RSS’ demolished democracy in the US by waving the Indian Tricolour

It was an engineer named Vincent Xavier from Kerala, a fan and follower of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and a Republican Party member who had held the Indian Tricolour at the Capitol Hill yesterday. Xavier has spoken to media and has clarified that he does not support the violence and was here to peacefully protest against alleged election fraud in USA.

Mohammad Ghulam Rabbani, who is a Minister of State for Labour in the West Bengal government, on Thursday was caught spreading false propaganda targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by claiming that the organisation had a role to play in the violent protests that erupted on the outskirts of Capitol Hill in the Washington DC on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal minister said that the covert force of Reserved Secret Service (RSS), after ‘demolishing secularism’ on December 6 in India, has now gone to Capitol Hill with an Indian flag to show how democracy can be destroyed in the United States.

Rabbani shared a video of an Indian flag being waved at the Capitol Hill in Washington which is juxtaposed next to the image of the 1992 demolition of the Babri disputed structure at the Ram Janmabhoomi to claim that RSS had ‘demolished’ democracy in the United States by actively participating in the protests

According to Rabbani, RSS workers not only participated in the US protests but also unfurled Indian flags during the protests. Minister Rabbani insinuates that waving Indian flags was akin to destroying democracy.

However, in his hurry to target and abuse RSS, the West Bengal minister resorted to spreading fake news about the incident that took place outside Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Did RSS involve in the protests in Washington DC?

Contrary to the false propaganda by Mohammad Ghulam Rabbani, neither RSS nor any Hindu groups were there holding Indian flag outside Capitol Hill during the protests against the alleged rigged US Presidential elections.

Continuing to share similar lies just as left-liberals and Islamists in the country, who had alleged that it was one of those ‘Hindu supremacists’ who had waved the tricolour in the US bringing ‘shame’ to the country, Rabbani declared at that it was Hindu organisation RSS which was behind the incident.

However, it was an engineer named Vincent Xavier from Kerala, a fan and follower of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and a Republican Party member who had held the Indian Tricolour at the Capitol Hill yesterday. We had reported in detail regarding the presence of Vincent Xavier in the Capitol Hill protests, where he had unfurled the tricolour in support of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Vincent Xavier, the man in question, on Friday, busted the ‘liberal-secular’ propaganda by confirming that he was the one who participated in the protest and waved the Indian tricolour. Speaking to CNN-News18, the 54-year-old Francis Xavier said he was part of the peaceful protests and waved the tricolour to protest against the alleged election fraud during the US Presidential elections leading to the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump.

Vincent Xavier, when asked about the reason for holding the Indian flag during the protests, further said that he carried the tricolour to show that the Trump supporters were not racists, and the protest rally was not a racist movement.

