Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi strongly defended the union government’s three farm laws. As PM Modi emphasised that the importance of three farm laws, the opposition parties began to create ruckus inside the Lok Sabha as an attempt to disrupt PM Modi’s speech in the lower house.

Even as PM Modi continued his speech amidst the ruckus, the Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury kept interrupting PM Modi’s speech. Reacting sharply to repeated nuisance created by the Congress members, PM Modi said that noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy and the strategy is to keep making noises to prevent their lies and rumours being exposed.

“Truth will come out and things will get difficult for them. You will not be able to win people’s confidence like that,” PM Modi said in a scathing remark.

Noises & attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy. The strategy is to keep making noises otherwise the lies & rumours will be exposed, truth will come out & things will get difficult for them. You won’t be able to win people’s confidence like that: PM in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/d5fmOV5BWE — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

Continuing to highlight the importance of farm laws, PM Modi categorically clarified that farm laws were passed through an Ordinance and later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation and purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed, said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi attacked the Congress party saying MPs in House debated on the colour of the laws, however, it should have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws.

The PM called the farm laws “optional” as it gives the farmers the option to choose where they want to sell their produce. He said that if some farmers don’t like the provisions provided by the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using the existing system, which continues without any change.

Congress is a divided, confused party and can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation: PM Modi

However, the Congress party leaders continued to create more disturbance in the Lok Sabha angering PM Modi. Responding to Congress leaders, PM Modi said that Congress is a divided and confused party and it can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation.

“The situation of the Congress party, that has ruled for more than six decades, is in such a condition where leaders in Rajya Sabha speaks in one voice, while Lok Sabha members in another. Congress is a divided and confused party. It is unfortunate that it can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation

“Congress is a divided & confused party. This party can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation,” PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/oFVyHPKJyt — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 10, 2021

The Congress leaders in Rajya Sabha participated in a democratic way while leaders in Lok Sabha tries to disrupt the house, said PM Modi.

Following Prime Minister’s statement, the Congress party, along with Rahul Gandhi, staged a walkout from Lok Sabha raising slogans against the farm laws.