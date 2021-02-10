Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home News Reports PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha when PM starts talking about farm laws

Reacting sharply to repeated nuisance created by the Congress members, PM Modi said that noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy and the strategy is to keep making noises to stop their lies and rumours being exposed.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Lok Sabha/ Image Source: ANI
146

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi strongly defended the union government’s three farm laws. As PM Modi emphasised that the importance of three farm laws, the opposition parties began to create ruckus inside the Lok Sabha as an attempt to disrupt PM Modi’s speech in the lower house.

Even as PM Modi continued his speech amidst the ruckus, the Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury kept interrupting PM Modi’s speech. Reacting sharply to repeated nuisance created by the Congress members, PM Modi said that noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy and the strategy is to keep making noises to prevent their lies and rumours being exposed.

“Truth will come out and things will get difficult for them. You will not be able to win people’s confidence like that,” PM Modi said in a scathing remark.

Continuing to highlight the importance of farm laws, PM Modi categorically clarified that farm laws were passed through an Ordinance and later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation and purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed, said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi attacked the Congress party saying MPs in House debated on the colour of the laws, however, it should have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws.

The PM called the farm laws “optional” as it gives the farmers the option to choose where they want to sell their produce. He said that if some farmers don’t like the provisions provided by the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using the existing system, which continues without any change.

Congress is a divided, confused party and can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation: PM Modi

However, the Congress party leaders continued to create more disturbance in the Lok Sabha angering PM Modi. Responding to Congress leaders, PM Modi said that Congress is a divided and confused party and it can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation.

“The situation of the Congress party, that has ruled for more than six decades, is in such a condition where leaders in Rajya Sabha speaks in one voice, while Lok Sabha members in another. Congress is a divided and confused party. It is unfortunate that it can neither work for its own good nor for the good of this nation

The Congress leaders in Rajya Sabha participated in a democratic way while leaders in Lok Sabha tries to disrupt the house, said PM Modi.

Following Prime Minister’s statement, the Congress party, along with Rahul Gandhi, staged a walkout from Lok Sabha raising slogans against the farm laws.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.

Congress discussed colours of law ‘black’ and ‘white’, but not content and intent: PM Modi says as ruckus erupts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha and replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address

“Humba ramba kamba dumba bamba”: Here is what Mamata Banerjee’s gibberish means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has a knack of making strange remarks and using gibberish in her speeches every once in a while

Punjab and Haryana HC cites Sharia again: Says marriage of minor Muslim girl is legal because she has ‘attained puberty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The High Court cited the Muslim personal law and held the marriage of the 17-year old girl with 36-year old man valid.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Government and Policy

Government takes note of Twitter going public with their ‘defiance’, posts response on Twitter alternative Koo

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, the Modi government has chosen to issue this particular statement on the relatively new app - 'Koo', which itself it is a testament that the government is not happy with the defiance showed by a foreign private entity like Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Former COO of UN aligned body slams Greta Thunberg for misguided activism against India, informs how his admiration turned into disappointment

OpIndia Staff -
Mohinder Gulati recently wrote an open letter to infamous climate activist Greta Thunberg concerning her anti-India activism.
Read more
News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Hafiz Saeed aide and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla announces tractor rally in Pakistan against Indian farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Singh Chawla said the tractor rally in Pakistan will commence from Nankana Sahib and conclude at the Wagah border
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest assailants who had shot bullets at Kota RSS district chief while seeking donation for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
RSS district chief Deepak Shah was soliciting funds for the construction of Ram Temple when he was attacked by three armed men
Read more
News Reports

Saints of Ayodhya call Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ‘Babar-Jeevi’ after he mocked Ram Mandir donation seekers

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday ridiculed the Ram Mandir donation seekers when he called them "Chanda Jeevi" in Lok Sabha
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
News Reports

As Priyanka Gandhi cites Nehru to attack the new Farm Laws, here’s how India’s first PM gifted poisonous ‘Congress grass’ to the nation

OpIndia Staff -
The poisonous Congress grass had come to India along with wheat imported by India during the Nehru govt
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more
News Reports

SAD’s Harsimrat Badal peddles fake claims, tries to turn farmers’ protests into Hindu Vs Sikh issue

OpIndia Staff -
Harsimrat Kaur Badal makes bizarre comments in Lok Sabha, claims 'gola bari'(bullet firing) was done against farmers.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha when PM starts talking about farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that if some farmers don't like the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using existing system
Read more
News Reports

New world order emerging after Coronavirus pandemic, a self-reliant India can be a global leader: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that post coronavirus pandemic, the new world order will emerge and India will be a strong player on the global level.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com