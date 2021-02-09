Left-liberals campaign for release of Deep Sidhu, after calling him BJP agent

On Tuesday, the Special Cell of the Delhi police informed that they have arrested actor and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu for his role in instigating violence and the vandalisation at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. His arrest comes days after the Delhi Police announced a cash reward of ₹1 Lac each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

The Journey of Deep Sidhu from ‘farmer’ to ‘BJP Mole’

Actor and Khalistan supporter Deep Sidhu rose to prominence after his video went viral on social media on November 28 last year. He had made false allegations that the government passed the farm laws to snatch the lands of the farmers. His video received overwhelming from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the left-liberal Twitter activists. He was hailed as a ‘farmer’, ‘son of a farmer’ and someone connected to the anti-farm law agitation from the beginning. This was despite the fact that he refused to condemn Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in an interview with Barkha Dutt.

His open support for Khalistan did not diminish the support he received from the anti-farm law activists. On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, Deep Sidhu was part of the frenzied mob that desecrated the Indian tricolour and unfurled flags with Sikh symbols at the Red Fort On January 26. After the incident came to light, the activists labelled him as a ‘BJP mole’. The same lobby that once hailed as a ‘farmer’ began circulating his pictures with actor BJP MP Sunny Deo, following the Republic Day incident.

This was despite the fact that Deep Sidhu had revealed that he was not associated with the BJP and had expressed regret for campaigning for Deol in his personal capacity, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls of 2019. The Congress and the anti-farm law ecosystem then cast aspersions on the BJP by pointing out that he was not being arrested by the Union government. And now that the Delhi Police has arrested Sidhu, several activists are seeking his release.

Anti-farm law lobby cries foul after Deep Sidhu’s arrest

Popular ‘farmer’ activist, Papalpreet Singh, has extended his open support to Khalistan sympathiser Deep Sidhu after his arrest. While posting a picture of the actor, he emphasised that he stood by the actor’s side.

Another popular user, H Brar, tweeted, “Lets all pray for our veer (brave) Deep Sidhu. May satgur protect him at all costs. Lets not forget the roles he has played towards the farmers protest and how much he has inspired the youth.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Deep Sidhu shouldn’t be arrested. This is sad.” Kunarveer wrote, “Union leaders will have the blood of Deep Sidhu on their hands.”

Another anti-farm law protestor, Neha Sharma, hailed Deep Sidhu as ‘crusader of farmers’ rights’ and emphasised that she stood by him. She had expressed her disappointment over his arrest.

Congress, AAP and left-liberals hail Deep Sidhu as farmer

Most importantly, the Congress party, which has been at the forefront opposing the farm laws and alleged to have been sponsoring the ‘farmers’ protests despite its own government in Punjab notifying them, had hailed and glorified Sidhu as a farmer’s voice. In November, as Deep Sidhu became the face of the resistance against the Modi government, the Congress party had openly claimed the turban-clad actor as a ‘farmer’ and had endorsed his protests against the farm laws.

Lobby calls Deep Sidhu ‘BJP agent’ after Republic Day riots

According to some of the farmer leaders, the ones responsible for the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort on republic Day were Deep Sidhu and his gang of supporters. Boota Singh Burjgill, President BKU (Dakaunda), told The Print, “Deep Sidhu and his group hoisted the flags at the Red Fort. They have been trying to create trouble in the movement from day one. We are following the parade route we had announced.”

However, after the real intention of the so-called farmer protests were exposed, the Congress ecosystem quickly made the Punjab actor a scapegoat to sustain their political narrative, and started painting Sidhu as ‘BJP agent’. Gaurav Pandhi, the Congress IT Cell member, who had defended Deep Sidhu’s actions on November 28, linked him to the BJP over an unrelated image of the actor captured alongside PM Modi.

Ravish Kumar, the epitome of ‘neutral’ journalism was not far behind. After Deep Sidhu had received notice from NIA in the SFJ case, Ravish Kumar had defended him by calling him an actor. Following the Red Fort incident, Ravish Kumar cunningly referred to his alleged links with the BJP to claim that his political links had helped him to lead the protests.

As ‘farmer leaders’ were caught instigating riots in the national capital, they began putting out unrelated images of Deep Sidhu with PM Modi and his past connections with Sunny Deol to accuse BJP of organising the violent farmer protests. Here are the two tweets put out by AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, the first on November 28 last year endorsing Deep Sidhu and the second one on January 26 accusing him of being a BJP mole.

But, with the arrest of Deep Sidhu on Tuesday, the left-liberal argument of Deep Sidhu being a BJP supporter has been demolished. With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.