A protesting ‘farmer’ at Singhu border attacked a Delhi Police personnel on 16th February 2021.

A Delhi Police SHO received minor injuries after he was attacked by an agitator at Singhu border y'day. Agitator was in inebriated state & was attempting to snatch a Policeman's car. When stopped, he attacked SHO with a sharp object & was arrested near Mukarba Chowk: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

As per reports, a Delhi Police SHO has received minor injuries after a ‘farmer’ in an inebriated state attacked him.

The ‘farmer’ was trying to snatch the policeman’s car. He threatened the policeman with a sword and was driving towards Mukarba Chowk. The local police then chased him down and gheraoed him. When the police tried to nab him, he attacked the police with his sword where the SHO was injured on the neck.

He was arrested near the Mukarba Chowk.

He was identified as Harpeet from Punjab. Cases of theft and attempt to murder have been registered against him.

Two weeks back, too, the protesting ‘farmers’ had clashed with the cops wherein another SHO was injured.