Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports Jammu: Over 1,400 workers resign from Congress party's NSUI, allege massive corruption, favouritism in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jammu: Over 1,400 workers resign from Congress party’s NSUI, allege massive corruption, favouritism in elections

The NSUI leaders had apprised the party leadership about the corruption in the students' union and had also written a letter to Congress party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
NSUI workers resign from party citing corruption/ Image Source: Timesof India
240

In a major setback to the Congress party, nearly 1,400 workers of party’s student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), have resigned in Jammu, citing massive corruption in the election process of the party.

According to the reports, many office-bearers, including general secretary and vice president, district media coordinator and several others, have resigned from the Congress party’s students’ wing in Jammu. The NSUI workers have alleged that the party has cheated them in the name of democracy and membership.

The NSUI members alleged that the party had asked them to pay Rs 100 each for the internal polls. However, no election was conducted. The workers accused the party of subverting internal democracy within the party by not carrying out the election but selecting the favoured candidates.

The NSUI leaders had apprised the party leadership about the corruption in the students’ union and had also written a letter to Congress party interim chief Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, the NSUI leaders said that they were cheated in the name of membership. They accused NSUI office-bearers of collecting fees for elections. However, they did not elect any of them for the past 2.5 years. 

The resignation of the NSUI workers comes just a few days after a similar allegation of election fraud was put out by Karnataka Youth Congress members in the recently concluded ‘elections’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnsui, nsui jammu, nsui 1400, 1400 nsui workers resign
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com