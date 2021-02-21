In a major setback to the Congress party, nearly 1,400 workers of party’s student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), have resigned in Jammu, citing massive corruption in the election process of the party.

According to the reports, many office-bearers, including general secretary and vice president, district media coordinator and several others, have resigned from the Congress party’s students’ wing in Jammu. The NSUI workers have alleged that the party has cheated them in the name of democracy and membership.

The NSUI members alleged that the party had asked them to pay Rs 100 each for the internal polls. However, no election was conducted. The workers accused the party of subverting internal democracy within the party by not carrying out the election but selecting the favoured candidates.

The NSUI leaders had apprised the party leadership about the corruption in the students’ union and had also written a letter to Congress party interim chief Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, the NSUI leaders said that they were cheated in the name of membership. They accused NSUI office-bearers of collecting fees for elections. However, they did not elect any of them for the past 2.5 years.

The resignation of the NSUI workers comes just a few days after a similar allegation of election fraud was put out by Karnataka Youth Congress members in the recently concluded ‘elections’.