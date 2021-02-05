The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested one Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from the Indira Gandhi Internation Airport in Delhi Friday. An overground worker of JeM, Munib Sofi is a resident of Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested following his deportation from Qatar, informed Kulgam police.

Kulgam police #arrested a wanted top OGW of JeM #terror outfit Munib Sofi of Bijbehara from Indira Gandhi International #Airport, #NewDelhi who deported today from Qatar. He was working for Pakistani #terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an #encounter at #Kulgam last year. pic.twitter.com/5ubiCHmwPz — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 5, 2021

According to reports, Sofi was working for the dreaded slain Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai.

Waleed Bhai was the JeM IED (Improvised Explosive Device) expert from Pakistan, who operated in the Valley. He was on the list of the most wanted terrorist of the Jammu and Kashmir police. Waleed Bhai was killed in an encounter, along with two other JeM terrorists operating in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Kulgam district in July 2020. The IGP had then said that Waleed Bhai had escaped during four cordon-and-search operations in south Kashmir earlier.

Police have said in a statement that the role of the arrested OGW had surfaced in an FIR number 58/2020 under sections 13, 18, 19, 38, 39 ULA(P) Act. The accused arrested in the said case had revealed to the police that he along with other OGWs were collecting money for JeM from various districts in Kashmir and were handing over the collected amount to Munib Sofi who lived in Qatar.

Munib Sofi used the collected money to buy arms and ammunitions from Waleed Bhai in Pakistan. Earlier, Kulgam police and issued a lookout notice against Munib and a non-bailable warrant u/s 25 Police Act was also obtained.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces had arrested two overground workers of JeM from Pulwama district. “Police along with Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora area who are involved in providing shelter, support and logistics,” a police official had said.