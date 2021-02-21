Monday, February 22, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Liquor mafia Moti Singh, who killed a UP Police constable earlier this month, killed in an encounter

Moti was the main accused for killing a constable of Sidhpura police station on February 9. An inspector was severely injured during the incident who is still lodged in hospital for treatment.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Police neutralized history sheeter Moti in Kasganj (Image: Screenshot from video of Police Byte/Aaj Tak)
On February 21, history-sheeter and liquor mafia Moti Singh, the main accused in the Kasganj case, was neutralized by UP Police in an encounter. The encounter took place at Karthala Road in the Sidhpura Police Station area, Kasganj. Moti was the main accused for killing a constable of Sidhpura police station on February 9. An inspector was severely injured during the incident who is still lodged in hospital for treatment.

Moti was absconding since the day of the incident. The police team had raided several locations across different districts to find him. A reward of one lakh rupees was also declared on him. As per the Police, Moti started shooting at the Police after which the Police retaliated and shot him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police recovered the missing pistol of the injured inspector and one illegal country pistol with live ammunition.

Earlier another accused in the Kasganj case was killed in an encounter with the Police. The Police surrounded Elkar, brother of main accused Moti, and his associates at the banks of River Kavi. In the encounter, Elkar was severely injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Several others were arrested in the case.

The Kasganj Case

According to the reports, a UP Police constable and Sub Inspector had gone to raid a liquor factory in the Nagla Dheemar village in Kasganj district. However, they were captured by the liquor mafia and brutally assaulted. The culprits reportedly left SI Ashok Kumar Pal on the road but took constable Devendra Singh with them. Seeing the SI Pal lying on the road bleeding, local villagers informed the Police.

In an order dated February 9, CM Yogi directed action to be taken against those responsible. The Police was also directed to invoke the National Security Act against the culprits. Several teams of Police and SOG were formed, including the teams of STF. CM Yogi and DGP were monitoring the incident.

So far, Moti’s cousin brother and mother were arrested by the Police. His mother was trying to leave the district when she was arrested. A spear that was used to attack Constable Devendra Singh was recovered from his mother. Two other accused were also arrested and sent to jail.

