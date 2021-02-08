PM Modi on Monday took a swipe at TMC MP Derek O’Brien while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Rajya Sabha.

“I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words – Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi was referring to the TMC Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks on the state of Indian democracy inside the house when he attacked the central government for the ongoing ‘farmers’ protests. Derek O’Brien on Thursday had pressed the government to repeal the three controversial farm laws and offered a ‘Repealing Bill 2021’ drafted by him for the purpose.

Politics in West Bengal has long been marred with violence and ever since BJP has gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party. Scores of BJP workers and supporters were victims of political violence in West Bengal over the last few years. In December 2020 alone, 8 incidents of violence against the BJP workers were recorded.

India’s democracy is a human institution: PM Modi

Quoting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi said, “India’s democracy is a human institution; it’s neither narrow nor self-centred, not aggressive. India is the biggest democracy in the world, we love to parrot this. But we have to teach our youth that India is the mother of democracy.”

“Challenges are galore but there is nothing without challenges in the world. But the point to be considered here is whether we want to be a part of the challenge or its solution,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke on the discussions having around the farmers’ protest. He said talks were concentrated on the protests but not on selling solutions to them. “Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomarji raised some valid questions on ‘farmers’ protests on the House. But I think those questions will never find answers,” the Prime Minister said.