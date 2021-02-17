Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta is rumoured to be joining the BJP ahead of Bengal Assembly elections. As per reports, he is believed to be joining the BJP at Gerua camp later in the day. The news come amid reports that TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who is rumoured to be having a troubled marriage, is dating Dasgupta.

Jahan, who married businessman Nikhil Jain two years back has reportedly been having a rocky marriage. Recently it was reported that Nusrat and Yash went on a trip to Rajasthan. Earlier this week, at the premiere of her film ‘Dictionary’, Dasgupta and Nusrat had made an entry together. They were also reportedly spotted holding hands.

Dasgupta made his Bengali film debut in 2016 opposite another TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty. Chakraborty, Dasgupta and Jahan acted together in the film SOS Kolkata.

In January, when asked about the reports on her troubled marriage with Jain, Jahan had refused to comment on the same stating that it is her personal life and said that she will not reveal anything about it. Nusrat, however, has reportedly deleted all her pictures with her husband Jain from her social media account Instagram. On the other hand, she has been sharing her pictures with Yash Dasgupta on her Instagram account.