Controversial Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod today tendered his resignation from Maharashtra state cabinet citing ‘dirty politics’ over ‘death of a woman’. He is one of the accused in TikTok star Pooja Chavan suicide case.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod says he has resigned from the state cabinet after "dirty politics" over death of a woman — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2021

Maharashtra Forest Minister resigned after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence.

Rathod, along with his wife, met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence where Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab were also present with Environment Minister and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray. Earlier today, people of Banjara community had come forward to extend their support to Rathod and demanded that the CM does not let him step down.

Pooja Chavan suicide case

Rathod’s name emerged after 22-year-old TikTok star Pooja Chavan died of suicide by jumping off the Heaven Park building in Pune’s Wanawadi area on February 8. The Maharashtra police, probing the case, filed an accidental case and dismissed anything suspicious in the matter.

However, soon after, many audio tapes allegedly linked to Pooja Chavan’s death, moreover, alluding to the involvement of the state minister, went viral on social media. In one such audio clip, one person is heard making some suggestions to suppress a case. The person also issued instructions in Marathi to take possession of laptops and mobiles phones and the ‘issue’ should not be escalated. Further, some social media posts claimed that Pooja Chavan was in a relationship with the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod.