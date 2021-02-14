Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home News Reports A phone call from a mother saved not only her son but around 25...
News Reports
Updated:

A phone call from a mother saved not only her son but around 25 others on the day of Uttarakhand floods: Read details

Although initially Vipul ignored the warning of his mother, after her repeated calls he was convinced, and then he and other workers rushed towards a dilapidated staircase and took shelter there

OpIndia Staff
Uttarakhand Floods/ Image Source: Business Line
164

The panic phone calls made by a woman to her son helped not only save his life but 25 others on the day a glacier broke down initiating a flood in Uttarakhand, reports Times of India.

The 27-year-old Vipul Kaireni, who works as a heavy motor vehicle driver at the NTPC hydropower project in Tapovan, got repeated calls from his mother asking him to move away from the barrage. However, Vipul ignored his mother’s frantic calls.

Mangshri Devi, the mother of Vipul Kaireni, kept on calling her son, to inform him that she had seen a flooded Dhauliganga headed his way. Although initially he ignored the warning of his mother, after her repeated calls he was convinced, and then Vipul and other workers rushed towards a dilapidated staircase and took shelter there. Vipul had got married just two months ago, and his wife also saw surging water along with her mother in law.

“Our village is located at a height. My mother was working outside when the flash flood descended. Had it not been for her warning, I and around two dozen of my colleagues would be dead by now,” Kaireni said after escaping from the wrath of river Dhauliganga last Sunday.

Mother informed Vipul about increased water levels in river Dhauliganga

Vipul had left his village Dhaak situated near Tapovan project on Sunday to work for an extra day. ‘On a regular day we get paid Rs 600, but earn double that amount on Sundays. I had gone to work last Sunday to make some extra money’, Vipul said. He received a call at around 10.35 am from his mother who asked him to run.

“At first, I only heard her shouting and did not take it seriously. I asked her to stop joking, saying mountains don’t just burst. She called me again and pleaded with me to move. My mother and wife Anita had seen the water rise 15m over its normal height and engulf everything in its wake. We all ran towards the staircase and it saved our lives,” Kaireni said.

Another worker at the Tapovan project, Sandeep Lal, who hails from the same village, said Devi’s call saved him. He recounted the panic situation saying, “I was inside, fixing a fault in an electricity line. When Vipul called, I ran outside. I owe my life to Vipul’s mother and have learnt never to ignore a parent’s warning.

Lal, who is an electrician said many were saved from that call. Over 100 friends of Sandeep and Vipul are missing.

“They (friends) all have been swept away. The staircase, which we used to reach to safety, was filled with muck when they realized the flood was coming. They couldn’t use it,” Kaireni said. Tapovan village pradhan Kishore Kaniyal lauded Devi’s presence of mind.

Uttarakhand Floods:

A massive flood occurred in Uttarakhand on 7th February after the water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly due to the break down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 

More than 100-150 people may have been dead or severely injured due to the flash floods caused due to the breaking down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 

The flooding occurred due to cloudburst and the subsequent breaching of a reservoir near Raini village that destroyed many river bankside houses in the area.

.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?
Read more
News Reports

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture
Read more

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.

How Modi govt raced against time to crack down on Chinese apps amid China’s aggression in Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 29th June 2020, amid the Ladakh standoff, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps including TikTok over security and privacy concerns.

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders to fund Congress’ political ambitions in Assam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.

‘Gamchhe pe likha CAA, uske upar cross’: Rahul Gandhi vows Congress party will not provide fast track citizenship to Hindus from Islamic countries

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has reiterated during a rally in Assam that the party will not implement the CAA should it come to power.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Congress puts personal data of thousands of its supporters at risk, massive security loophole found on its website

OpIndia Staff -
A website launched by Congress to solicit applications to become its ‘social media warrior’ is leaking their data.
Read more
News Reports

From Kalki Avatar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Pakistani media discusses PM Modi’s beard

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani astrologer said that Narendra Modi was deliberately not trimming his beard, cutting hair and actively undertaking 'havans'.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Major terror attack foiled on the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, IED of 7 kg recovered from Jammu bus stand

OpIndia Staff -
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery of the explosives by police, identified as Suhail and Qazi
Read more
Opinions

Rahul Gandhi was touted to ‘spearhead’ the Congress attack during the budget session but this is what we got instead

S. Sudhir Kumar -
“Rahul Gandhi to spearhead Congress’ attack during Budget debate in Lok Sabha”, we were told by mainstream media.
Read more
Opinions

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?
Read more
News Reports

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir to be given statehood at an appropriate time, Kashmiri Pandits will be resettled by 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill has nothing to do with statehood of the union territory
Read more
Cricket

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.
Read more
News Reports

How Modi govt raced against time to crack down on Chinese apps amid China’s aggression in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
On 29th June 2020, amid the Ladakh standoff, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps including TikTok over security and privacy concerns.
Read more
News Reports

A phone call from a mother saved not only her son but around 25 others on the day of Uttarakhand floods: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mangshri Devi, the mother of Vipul Kaireni, kept on calling her son to inform him that she had seen a flooded Dhauliganga river
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders to fund Congress’ political ambitions in Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.
Read more
News Reports

“Islam is a religion of terror and hypocrisy”, says Muslim Kuwaiti singer Ibtisam Hamid after converting to Judaism

OpIndia Staff -
Kuwaiti singer Ibtisam Hamid, also slammed the ruling Kuwait government for not normalising relations with Israel
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com