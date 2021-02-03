Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal tops the list of missing children consecutively for 3 years, 1 in...
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal tops the list of missing children consecutively for 3 years, 1 in 6 children missing from the state: Details

The data from 2016 reveals that West Bengal accounted for a whopping 3579 cases (44%) of human trafficking in the country, which recorded a total of 8,132 cases.

OpIndia Staff
Data reveals grim situation of 'missing children' cases in West Bengal: Reports
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Their world)
48

The State of West Bengal, ruled by the incumbent Trinamool Congress government, has witnessed more cases of missing children that any other State in the country.

As per reports, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Irani had informed in the Lok Sabha that West Bengal topped the list of missing children in India consecutively from 2016 to 2018. As per the data, around 16,881 children went missing in 2016 from different parts of the State while 19,671 children went missing in 2017. In the following year, about 16,027 children went missing from West Bengal.

Earlier, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also revealed the grim picture of such cases in the State. One out of 6 such cases come from West Bengal. As per the NCRB report (2017), there were 1,19,013 missing children in India and West Bengal accounted for 16.5% of the total cases. Similarly, the State accounted for 15.1% of all 1,11,569 cases in the country.

Human trafficking in West Bengal

West Bengal also ranked 2nd in human trafficking in 2017, with 357 cases. It is important to note that a total of 2,857 cases were recorded in the same year. But, the data from 2016 reveals that West Bengal accounted for a whopping 3579 cases (44%) of human trafficking in the country, which recorded a total of 8,132 cases.

Shakti Vahini member Rishi Kant, however, noted, “While the efforts of the State in tracing missing children is commendable. We have to look at the cases of human trafficking in accordance with the data of missing children. Looking only at the data of the NCRB on human trafficking may not give a clear picture”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

OpIndia Staff -
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of humankind
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada - Is he behind Rihanna tweet?

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

OpIndia Staff -
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of humankind
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner accidentally drinks hand sanitiser instead of water

OpIndia Staff -
On February 3, Ramesh Pawar, Joint Municipal Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, accidentally sipped a mouthful of hand sanitiser instead of water
Read more
News Reports

IMF had lent $350 million to Myanmar as ‘unconditional emergency aid package’ days before the coup: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In the last seven months, the IMF has provided Myanmar with $700 million in emergency coronavirus financing, including last week’s payment
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal tops the list of missing children consecutively for 3 years, 1 in 6 children missing from the state: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the NCRB report (2017), there were 1,19,013 missing children in India and West Bengal accounted for 16.5% of the total cases.
Read more
News Reports

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada - Is he behind Rihanna tweet?
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day Riots: ‘Farmers Union Leaders were present at Red Fort with their faces covered,’ main accused Deep Sidhu in latest video

OpIndia Staff -
"I am disappointed in you, Ravish Kumar. I thought you are a sensible journalist," said Deep Sidhu in latest video on Facebook video.
Read more
Entertainment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.
Read more
Politics

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com