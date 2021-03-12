Friday, March 12, 2021
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s kin summoned by CBI in connection with coal smuggling case: Details

According to reports, Ankur Arora's father Pawan Arora has also been summoned on the 15th of March.

OpIndia Staff
Abhishek Banerjee
Image Credit: Indian Express
3

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the sister-in-law of Abhishek Banerjee, Maneka Gambhir, and her husband Ankur Arora in connection with the coal smuggling case. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to reports, Ankur Arora’s father Pawan Arora has also been summoned on the 15th of March. The previous month, Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, was summoned by the CBI in connection with the same matter.

The senior Trinamool leader had then responded to the summons on social media crying political vendetta. He said that they will not be intimidated and they have full faith in the law. The case pertains to allegations of illegal mining and coal theft in Kunustora and Kajoria.

The CBI had raided over 30 locations in West Bengal, including in Kolkata, related to the coal smuggling case in November last year. According to reports, the racket in connection with which the raids were conducted was led by Asansol based kingpin Anup Majhi.

