Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home World Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips into NYPD for employing $75,000 robotic dog named Digidog, implies the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips into NYPD for employing $75,000 robotic dog named Digidog, implies the move is ‘racist’

Digidog has been deployed in a home invasion situation perpetrated by two assailants, during which Digidog's role was to be the eyes of the police officers inside the invaded house in order to make sure whether the assailants were still inside or had fled.

T Waraich
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC implies Digidog is racist
Image Credit: @ScooterCasterNY
8

Popular Left-wing U.S. politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, widely known by her moniker AOC, chose to condemn the New York Police Department (NYPD) for utilizing and testing a robot dog in a low-income neighborhood. Low-income neighborhoods in America, especially in New York, are usually dominated by Non-white people, like African Americans or Hispanics. Therefore, AOC termed NYPD’s move to use the robot dog, Digidog, as racist in a series of tweets on Thursday.

‘Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead,’ AOC tweeted sarcastically. In a follow-up tweet, AOC rues the lack of next gen technology which can help lower income under-served communities achieve education, healthcare etc. Overall, AOC’s criticism of the NYPD for employing Digidog seemingly stems out from Digidog being utilized in a poor minority non-white community and also for not utilizing resources effectively for issues like education, housing, healthcare etc.

Digidog was developed by Boston Dynamics, an engineering and robotics company which is a research spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). Boston Dynamics is owned by the Hyundai Motor Group. Digidog, worth around $75,000, became a part of the NYPD last year. Digidog is black and blue in colors, just like the colors of the NYPD. Digidog weighs around 31 KG, is equipped with lights, can facilitate two-way communication, and has video cameras, the NYPD said.

The function of Digidog is to search a particular area through utilizing its cameras and then send back real time footage to the police officers. In order to perform this function, Digidog also features a unique A.I. which allows the robot dog to navigate on its own. On top of all this, Digidog can also climb stairs, see in the dark, and run at a speed of approximately 5.6 KM/hour. Digidog is specifically designed for emergency situations which would be too dangerous for police officers.

Currently, Digidog is undergoing testing by the NYPD’s Technical Assistance Response Unit. Digidog has been deployed in a home invasion situation perpetrated by two assailants, during which Digidog’s role was to be the eyes of the police officers inside the invaded house in order to make sure whether the assailants were still inside or had fled. Digidog has also been utilized in finding a gunman hiding in a basement in Brooklyn, followed by a hostage situation in Queens. Digidog has proven to be an effective tool for the NYPD.

The NYPD did not issue a direct response to AOC, however the news account of the NYPD on Twitter did make a comment on Digidog, “The NYPD has been using robots since the 1970’s to save lives in hostage situations & hazmat incidents. This model of robot is being tested to evaluate its capabilities against other models in use by our Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad.”

According to Keith Taylor, a former NYPD SWAT team sergeant, the Digidog has a ‘tremendous potential’ to limit injuries and fatalities for police officers and criminals. ‘It’s important to question police authority, however this appears to be pretty straightforward,’ he said. ‘It is designed to help law enforcement get the information they need without having a deadly firefight, for instance.’

It would make sense that a robot dog whose main function is to infiltrate places and provide police officers with more information, will result in saving of more lives. The more information the police have about a particular assailant, including his location in the property, his weapon of choice, his demeanor, etc. the better the Police will able to deal with it.

There are some instances of police officers utilizing technology in order to save lives. For example, in 2015, a man with a knife threatened to jump off a bridge in San Jose, California. The distressed person was calmed down and brought back safely because the police was able to provide the disturbed man with a cellphone and slice of pizza through utilizing a robot. In another instance in Albuquerque, New Mexico a robot was used to ‘deploy chemical munitions’ into a motel room where a man had barricaded himself with a gun. The man later surrendered without incident.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is infamous for her usage of identity politics. Her particular brand of ‘wokeness’, which is now mainstream in the Democratic Party, has led to a rise of racial terms and rhetoric being used in American politics, especially terms like PoC (People of Color) which basically means anyone who is non-white.

This sort of rhetoric, which has been gathering momentum ever since Trump’s election in 2016, came to a head with the George Floyd riots of Summer 2020 which saw widespread destruction, looting and rioting in multiple American cities, along with a protest movement demanding racial justice. AOC’s move of trying to make even the testing of a robot dog by the NYPD a racial issue speaks to just how bankrupt mainstream progressive ideology is in America.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDigidog is racist
T Waraich

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Twitter forces user to delete tweet highlighting Hindu victims of Godhra massacre, days after it refused to block fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Users have accused the platform of deliberately censoring posts that highlight the Hindu victims of the Godhra Massacre.
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Evangelists build a huge Christian cross-shaped structure at the holy site of Hindus, alleges BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders have alleged that the huge Christian Cross symbol was put up illegally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh where Hindus believed Sita Maa's footprints existed

Special Prosecutor in Delhi Riots case shows court a Newslaundry article that created a false narrative against the investigation

Law OpIndia Staff -
Special Public Prosecutor slammed Newslaundry in court, said they reported false information under his name in Delhi riots reportage

Remember Agra kidnapping case where a girl was shrouded in Burqa? Here is why she planned the abduction herself

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Monday night, the police recovered the girl from a PG in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. On being asked about the abduction, she claimed to have gone to Delhi to prepare for NEET examination.

Aamir Khan shelves Mahabharat amidst controversies because ‘now is not the right time’: Reports

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Aamir Khan has shelved his 'Mahabharat' project amidst controversies because the 'timing' is not right, reports say.

Miami-based art collector sells 10-second video artwork for $6.6 million, brings focus on NFTs and the value of ‘digital assets’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NFT-authenticated 10-second video artwork by Beeple sold for $6.6 million and it made people wonder if NFTs are the next big thing in tech world.

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
Entertainment

Aamir Khan shelves Mahabharat amidst controversies because ‘now is not the right time’: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Aamir Khan has shelved his 'Mahabharat' project amidst controversies because the 'timing' is not right, reports say.
Read more
Politics

Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi’s Brigade Ground rally in Kolkata on 7th March: Local media

OpIndia Staff -
Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi's rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata on March 7, according to reports in local media.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,185FansLike
521,376FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com