With the assembly elections fast approaching Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attempted to polarise the society, in his bid to consolidate the Muslim votes. Owaisi raised the bogey of ‘Muslim oppression’ to allege that Muslims are unfairly targeted under the rule of Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, Owaisi tried to cast the Yogi Adityanath government as anti-Muslim by alleging that out of 6,475 encounters of the criminals that took place in the state between 2017 and 2020, about 37 per cent of them were Muslims.

“6475 encounters took place between 2017 & 2020. Of those who were killed in encounters, 37% were Muslims. Why this oppression? Is govt working as per the Constitution? This will be decided by the people of Uttar Pradesh,” Owaisi said.

However, Owaisi’s assertion that 37 per cent of those killed in encounters are Muslims means that the remaining 63 per cent of them were non-Muslims. Despite the overwhelming number of criminals eliminated in encounters belonging to the non-Muslim fold, Owaisi scare-mongered about the ‘Muslim Oppression’ and alleged that Freedom of Expression has been grievously assaulted under the Yogi Adityanath rule.

The AIMIM chief also stated that Yogi Adityanath has left no stone unturned in tearing apart the Constitution of India during his reign in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi also targeted Yogi Adityanath’s unflattering remarks for secularism.

“If secularism is preventing India from achieving its position in the whole world, then I want to ask Yogi and Modi how petrol and diesel prices are close to 100 rupees? Is it because of secularism?” Owaisi asked.

Owaisi was in Uttar Pradesh for attending meetings scheduled as a part of Sankalp Morcha’s campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. AIMIM had gotten into an alliance with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party under the banner of Sankalp Morcha to fight the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to be held in 2022. Through his campaigning, Owaisi is seeking to rally the support of the Muslims and wean them away from SP and BSP.