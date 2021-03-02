On Tuesday, Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi announced that housewives (grihini) will be handed out free cash to the tune of ₹2000 each month, if the Congress party is voted back to power in Assam.

Priyanka Gandhi, who serves as the General Secretary of the Congress Committee in Uttar Pradesh, made the promise while addressing a rally in Tezpur in Assam. “We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as ‘grihini samman’,” the Congress leader assured ahead of upcoming State Legislative elections in Assam. The Congress party, which has lost ground in the State, is now trying to regain power by vowing to give taxpayers’ money to housewives for free.

We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as ‘grihini samman’. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. We’ll create 5 lakhs new govt jobs. These are not promises but guarantee: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Tezpur, Assam pic.twitter.com/mZ9vdvG7aw — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

Besides the ‘freebie’ to housewives, Priyanka Gandhi has also promised to bring in a law to nullify the effect of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. She has assured voters of creating 5 lakh jobs, increasing the wage of female tea garden workers to ₹365 per day, and providing free electricity up to 200 units. The elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be conducted in three phases, starting from March 27. While the voting for Phase II and III will take place on April 1 and April 6 respectively, the results will be declared on May 2.

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders

Earlier, Congress dynast Rahul Gandhi expressed his hate for Gujaratis and said that he will take money from Gujarat tea traders and give them to the tea garden workers in Assam. Letting his hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Gujaratis, spill on to the people of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assam tea workers get paid Rs 167 per day wage while ‘traders in Gujarat’ get tea gardens.

He did not give any proof to back his claims. He ‘promised’ that should Congress come to power in Assam, the workers will get Rs 365 per day wage. “Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat’s traders”, he claimed. BJP leader and Union Textile Minister Smriti slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments and said, “I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi to try Gujarat if he has guts. I also challenge him to contest polls from Gujarat. That will clear all his misconceptions.”