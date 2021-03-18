Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home News Reports Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress for supporting illegal immigration, keeping Northeast deprived of development
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress for supporting illegal immigration, keeping Northeast deprived of development

The UP CM said that Congress neglected the welfare of the people and development in the Northeast region because its priority was to grab power.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath in Assam: Congress aided illegal immigration, kept Assam deprived of development
CM Yogi Adityanath (via PTI)
14

While addressing an election rally in Hojai, Assam on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress party holding it responsible for the lack of development in the Northeastern region. Highlighting the problem of illegal immigration in the region, CM Yogi accused the successive Congress governments in the region for encouraging illegal immigration in the region by indulging in the politics of appeasement.

The UP CM said that Congress neglected the welfare and development of the people and development in the region because its priority was to grab power.

Development, prosperity and welfare of the people of Asaam was never the priority of the Congress party. Its agenda was appeasement and grabbing the power by all means”, said CM Yogi attacking the Congress. “The people of Assam had to pay the price Congress’ policies for a very long time in the form of insurgency and separatism”, he added.

He praised and thanked Shankardev, the torch-bearer of the neo-Vaishnavite movement in Assam, for promoting nationalism in the state and warning against infiltration.

The northeastern region was never on the agenda of the previous governments: CM Yogi

He thanked the people of Assam for electing a BJP government in the state led by CM Sarbananda Sonowal. He said that the country flourishing under the Modi government due to the government’s policies of development. He said that the northeastern region of the country was deprived of development as it was never on the agenda of the successive governments that ruled in the region. CM Yogi praised the ‘Look East’ and ‘Act East’ policy of Prime Minister Modi that mandated the ministers from the northeastern region to visit their constituencies at least once in a week to take stock of the situation on the ground.

A double-engine government necessary in Assam: CM Yogi

Urging the people of Assam to elect a BJP government in the state once again, CM Yogi Adityanath said that a double-engine government with the BJP ruling both at the centre and in the state was necessary for the development of the region. Listing the various schemes like PM Awas Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna and so on provided by the central government, CM Yogi said that the BJP government does not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste on language.

Congress created the problem of terrorism in Kashmir: CM Yogi

CM Yogi launched a scathing attack on Congress blaming it for creating the problem of Kashmir in 1952 by inserting Article 370 in the Constitution that conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir. Congress subjected Kashmir to terrorism by by inserting Article 370 in the Constitution in 1952 acting on its policy of appeasement”, said CM Yogi. He said that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah realised the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and eliminated the long standing problem of terrorism in Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 from the Constitution.

Congress party has forged an alliance (mahajoth) with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), the former ally of the BJP in the state. Elections are going to be held in four states including Assam and one Union Territory from March 27 onwards.

Searched termsYogi in Assam, Yogi Adityanath speech, Assam Himanta Biswa speech
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

