Bollywood actor Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with Maharashtra being the number one contributor, several celebrities and leaders are testing positive for the infection. The latest name among the infected is of actor Aamir Khan. His spokesperson has issued a statement that he was tested positive for the infection. He said, “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols, and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

The actor has informed his staff and all those who came in his contact in recent days to take the test and necessary precautions. He urged everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the government. The actor has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and will resume the shooting after recovery.

Khan recently left social media

After his 56th birthday, actor Aamir Khan had announced on all his social media pages that he is quitting the platforms.

Aamir Khan’s last post on social media before quitting all platforms.

He said, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always.”

Recently while talking to paparazzi in Mumbai on why he left social media he said he was anyway never active and will continue to communicate with everyone like before but without social media. He said, “I live in my own world and have no presence on social media. I don’t even post anything.”

He further added, “I am not saying goodbye as I am around. We used to communicate before social media too. And now media will have bigger role to play in helping me communicate with my audience, as I will be reaching out to them through the press. I think you guys should be happier now.”

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Mumbai reported 3,512 new COVID-19 cases on March 23, taking the total to 3,69,426.