Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home News Reports Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine importer in Pakistan threatens to re-export the vaccine if the...
News Reports
Updated:

Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine importer in Pakistan threatens to re-export the vaccine if the government fails to set desired MRP

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recommended the price for two doses of the vaccine at PKR 8,449, but the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine exporter AGP Limited is not happy with this

OpIndia Staff
Sputnik
Sputnik importer in Pakistan threatened government to re-export vaccine if desired rate is not fixed (Image: Zee5)
2

On March 23, the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine exporter AGP Limited threatened Pakistan to re-export the 50,000 doses if the government does not set the desired price of the company. According to the reports, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recommended the price for two doses of the vaccine at PKR 8,449. The importer was not happy with the price. The importer also said that selling the shipment to another country was also on the table as an option if a reasonable price is not fixed.

Geo TV quoted an anonymous source saying, “The government is already under harsh criticism for the price recommended by DRAP’s pricing committee at Pakistani Rs 8,449. It was calculated on the basis of a landing cost of USD 30, but people are comparing it with the cost of the Russian vaccine in India and criticising the government for fixing a higher price as compared to the neighbouring country.”

AGP Limited’s official told Geo TV that the Pakistani government’s price was not affordable as there was an additional landing cost, distributor margin, storage, and transportation cost. Also, the hospitals and institutions will also take service charge which will add up to the price.

Earlier, the Pakistani government had asked the DRAP pricing committee to reconsider and reassess the Maximum Retain Price of the vaccine after AGP Limited showed dissatisfaction over the price recommended. The government officials said that AGP wanted a retail price between PKR 12,000 to PKR 13,000 that would include the landing cost, freight charges, cold storage and other expenses.

Covid-19 in Pakistan

So far, Pakistan has reported 637,042 cases of Coronavirus. A total of 13,965 people have died of complications associated with the infection. Pakistan has recently imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, including Tanzania, Rwanda and South Africa. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were tested positive on March 20.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gaushala scam in Rajasthan: Over 62 lakh worth of government grant paid to six cow shelters without a single cow

OpIndia Staff -
In Jaisalmer, six cow shelters had shown over 1800 animals on paper and had taken approximately Rs 62 lakhs in government grants. In reality, they did not have a single cow.
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16

After her ‘Bengali vs Outsider’ rhetorics, Mamata Banerjee gets Congress ally Hemant Soren to campaign for her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to rake up Bengali sentiments, the Trinamool Congress had attacked several BJP leaders by dubbing them as 'outsiders' in the land of Bengalis.

Egypt: Suez Canal blocked after a large container ship from China ran aground

World OpIndia Staff -
The ship was on its way from China to Rotterdam, Netherlands, when it ran aground in the Suez Canal after being reportedly hit by a strong "gust of wind"

“He cannot even hurt a fly” Shashi Tharoor’s lawyer reads out Sunanda Pushkar’s son’s statement to suggest no mistreatment to wife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor's lawyer used statements by family and friends of his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar to claim no allegations were levelled against him.

Maha mess in Mumbai: 65 officers from crime branch transferred, including Sachin Vaze’s close aide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision came shortly after Maharashtra's opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis did a massive expose of an alleged transfer racket through a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,624FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com