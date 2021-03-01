Monday, March 1, 2021
“You better withdraw the petition, warna jo kaam karte ho wo bhi band ho jaega”: Delhi HC pulls up petitioner over frivolous PIL

Delhi High Court judges seem to have had enough of the frivolous petitions. But they haven't let them get to their sense of humour.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi High Court dismisses petition regarding anticipated water shortage in Delhi
Delhi High Court(Source: India Today)
3

Courts in India are often burdened with frivolous petitions by litigants who would seek judicial recourse for each and everything under the sun. Over time, the courts have come down hard against such litigants and have even imposed financial penalties to refrain them from filing such petitions. Recently, one such petitioner who filed a petition in Delhi High Court on anticipated water supply shortage in Delhi withdrew his plea after the court questioned his locus standi in the case.

When the petitioner was unable to answer the questions raised by the Delhi Court, he offered to withdraw the plea. To this, the court said, “Yes you better withdraw it, warna jo kaam karte ho woh bhi bandh ho jayega.”

The petitioner had filed a plea seeking the court to direct the state of Himachal Pradesh to release water through Western Yamuna Canal on the basis of MOU dated 20.12.2019 HP & GNCTD, and order Haryana to facilitate this water to reach Delhi.

However, the court slammed the petitioner, asking him in what capacity has he filed the case and if he is smarter than the high ranking officials in the states who are looking into the matter.

“Who are you? In the eyes of law, who are you? You want directions to these states.. but the governments, high ranking officials are all looking into it, are you smarter than all of them? Are you the custodian of the state of Delhi?’ the bench of Chief Justice Patel and Justice Singh asked.

The court sought livelihood and bank details from the petitioner, stating that many times blackmailers approach the court.

The petitioner, in turn, responded that he is a ‘professor’ and has done work with ‘baulis’ around Delhi. The court further pressed the petitioner to reveal if he serves as a professor anywhere.

However, by now, the petitioner had developed cold feet and he expressed his desire to no longer pursue the petition any further. The petitioner asked, “Allow me to withdraw the petition”, to which the court responded: “Yes you better withdraw it, warna jo kaam karte ho woh bhi bandh ho jayega(You better withdraw it, or else what you work will also stop)”.

Delhi High Court’s Chief Justice Patel and Justice Singh held a discussion over it and decide not to impose any cost on the petitioners. “All the three states have Water Departments and experts who will handle this better than you. You’re not a super-government,” CJ Patel said after which the petition was unconditionally withdrawn.

