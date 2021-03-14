Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.

OpIndia Staff
Children offering namaz
Children offering namaz on road in Jharkhand (Image: Live Hindustan)
2

On March 14, a photograph of a few Muslim children who were performing namaz in the middle of the road went viral on social media. The incident took place in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The police have detained three people in the case who posted the photograph on social media. As the children blocked the road, there was a traffic jam on both sides of the road. BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal had demanded action from the district administration in the case. Reports suggest that the photograph is of March 12.

People with cheap mentality were behind the incident – Jaiswal

Manish Jaiswal, BJP MLA from Hazaribagh, said that people with a cheap mentality were behind the incident. They used children and put them at risk by provoking them to offer namaz on the road, he said. He further added that as soon as he came to know about the incident, he asked for action from the district administration.

Police sought a reply from Ibrahimi Mosque

After the photograph went viral, police sought a reply from Ibrahimi Mosque in the region and asked for details about the incident. Reports suggest that the mosque representatives said that the incident took place because of the miscreants and they should be punished.

As per report, the picture was taken during the Friday namaz on 12th March. On Saturday, a ‘peace committee’ meeting led by DSP Rajiv Kumar took place where he said that the offering of namaz on road by children caused inconvenience to people. Following this, the image went viral on social media with various comments ‘which could spoil communal harmony’ he claimed. He asked for strict action against those involved in this.

Ibrahimi mosque’s Mohammad Feroz claimed that the children offered namaz on the road because of ‘their innocence’ and no adult was involved in the same. He claimed that the children will be given community punishment so as to not repeat the same in future.

Long jam attracted criticism on social media

There was a long traffic jam on both sides of the road. As the photograph went viral, the netizens criticized unnecessary road blockade and demanded action against those who provoked the kids.

Three people detained by police

Superintendent of Police Kartik S said that the police had arrested three miscreants for posting the photograph on social media platforms. He noted that it was an attempt to spoil the communal harmony in the region deliberately. He further added, “people should avoid spreading any kind of rumour on social media. Everyone should be aware of such elements who try to spoil communal harmony.” He said the police would take strict action against anyone who spread such rumours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnamaz on road, namaz on road children, children offering namaz on road
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.
Crime

Burqa-clad nanny who had beheaded a four-year-old kid in Moscow as revenge for ‘attacks’ on Muslims in Syria walks free

OpIndia Staff -
The 43-year-old nanny Gyulchehra Bobokulova was found carrying a decapitated head a four-year-old child Anastasia Meshcheryakov while shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence

‘Savarnas’ and ‘Intersectional equity’: Climate Justice is more about Leftist ‘Woke’ politics than climate, Disha Ravi’s statement shows why

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Climate Activist Disha Ravi has been at the heart of the global campaign against India over the farmer protests.

‘Apolitical farmer protest’ leader Rakesh Tikait seen riding a ‘Congress Tractor’ in Jodhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that through these farmers’ meetings Rakesh Tikait is actually trying to build up his own political base.

Recently Popular

World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze embroiled in Antilla Bomb Scare case says ‘time to say goodbye to the world’ is coming closer in WhatsApp...

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze said that his 'time to say goodbye to the world' is coming closer in the cryptic WhatsApp status.
Read more
News Reports

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,491FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com