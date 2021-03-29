Monday, March 29, 2021
From giving them a makeover to getting them a job: Kumbh Police starts a unique initiative that has so far changed the lives of 24 beggars

The beggars who completed their first month at the job were honoured by the IG. He said that the initiative has made it possible for the Police to bring positive change in society rather than punishing the beggars.

Kumbh Mela Police
Kumbh Mela Police's anti-beggar drive was not about punishment but about changing lives of the beggars (Image: Kumbh Mela Police)
Thanks to a campaign by Kumbh Mela Police in Uttarakhand, the lives of 24 beggars have changed forever. Back in January 2021, when Kumbh Mela was about to start, the Police decided to bring a significant change in the system. The brainchild of DGP Ashok Kumar, a program was created by the Police to bring beggars into the mainstream economy.

The first step: Makeover

A team of Kumbh Police went to Har Ki Paudi and located beggars in the area. They were sent to Beggar Houses but not as a part of the punishment. All the beggars got haircuts and makeover from professionals. In the Facebook post, the Police mentioned that the beggars could not recognize themselves after the makeover. All the beggars were tested for Covid-19 and were provided with the medical treatment they required once the medical team cleared them, the initiative to get them jobs begun.

Bank accounts were opened for the beggars

A few beggars wanted to go back to their native places and start a new life there, arranged by the team. The rest of the beggars went through the verification process so that they can get the required documents. Police initiated the process to get them an Aadhaar card, followed by bank accounts in their name. Once the verification process was complete, the beggars were offered a job in Police Stations.

The first salary

Recently, 16 of them have received approximately Rs.10,000 as their first salaries in the newly opened bank accounts. Some of them sent back money to their homes, while some donated a part of their social work salary. The Police are adding more beggars to the program so that they can live their lives with dignity. So far, 24 beggars have got jobs as a part of the initiative.

Police ensured a secure future

IG Kumbh Mela Sanjay Gunjyaal took the initiative to ensure they have jobs after the Kumbh festival. They will work in different industries and hotels as per their skills once Kumbh Mela is over. The beggars who completed their first month at the job were honoured by the IG. He said that the initiative has made it possible for the Police to bring positive change in society rather than punishing the beggars.

