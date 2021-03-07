As Mithun Chakravarty joins BJP, memes of his cult film ‘Gunda’ and others flood the internet

Mithun Chakravarty’s cult film Gunda has its own fan-base and nothing like invoking the legendary film with epic dialogues than on the day he joined the BJP ahead of Bengal Assembly elections.

Author Arnab Ray, who had his own separate fan-base in 2000s because of his blogs as Mithun fanboy, tweeted the popular dialogue of the film.

To paraphrase the prophecies of Gunda: Zalzala jaag utha hai. Abh gangwar suru hone waala hai. Assembly seats aise tapkegi jaise kisi nanhe munhe bacche ke….you know the rest. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 7, 2021

Gunda film has all dialogues in sing-song rhyming manner and for the longest time was one of the top-rated film on IMDb, only because it was brilliant, but because of the cult following it had.

All #mithunchakraborty needs to say today is “do char chaaye aat dus. Bus”. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 7, 2021

Ray, of course, as a true-blue Mithunda fan, unleashed a few more dialogues upon unsuspecting netizens which went quite well with the flavour of the season.

His other movie dialogues, too, made it to the memes on this historic day.

Some also speculated that former cricketer Sourav Ganguly might also join the BJP ahead of elections.

His legendary fight scenes also made it to viral tweets.

So this #mithunchakraborty has always been a closet fascist. He even worked in a movie titled "HitIer" where he played the title role. It all happened in front of our eyes and we couldn't realise! Let that sink in! Anyway, the mask is off finally! Cancel him now! pic.twitter.com/P7ip7DXkKW — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 7, 2021

One of his other popular film has been “Hitler”. Netizens remarked how the ‘liberals’ might use this to show how he is a ‘closet fascist’.

Since Mithun Chakraborty is in news, let me plug @SanghiTheBook as it starts with a song from his movie 😎 pic.twitter.com/436XlrHsN9 #mithunchakraborty — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 7, 2021

Boss at OpIndia also took the opportune moment to plug his book. This reporter fact-checked it and can confirm that the book of Sanghi who never went to Shakha starts with a song from Mithun's film.

And you can watch the cult film Gunda here: