Sunday, March 7, 2021
As Mithun Chakravarty joins BJP, memes of his cult film ‘Gunda’ and others flood the internet

Indian Twitterspace and Mithun fans have gone wild sharing his cult dialogues and fight scenes as he joined the BJP ahead of PM Modi's Kolkata rally.

OpIndia Staff
Legendary film 'Gunda' invoked as Mithun Chakravarty joins the BJP
5

Mithun Chakravarty’s cult film Gunda has its own fan-base and nothing like invoking the legendary film with epic dialogues than on the day he joined the BJP ahead of Bengal Assembly elections.

Author Arnab Ray, who had his own separate fan-base in 2000s because of his blogs as Mithun fanboy, tweeted the popular dialogue of the film.

Gunda film has all dialogues in sing-song rhyming manner and for the longest time was one of the top-rated film on IMDb, only because it was brilliant, but because of the cult following it had.

Ray, of course, as a true-blue Mithunda fan, unleashed a few more dialogues upon unsuspecting netizens which went quite well with the flavour of the season.

His other movie dialogues, too, made it to the memes on this historic day.

Some also speculated that former cricketer Sourav Ganguly might also join the BJP ahead of elections.

His legendary fight scenes also made it to viral tweets.

One of his other popular film has been “Hitler”. Netizens remarked how the ‘liberals’ might use this to show how he is a ‘closet fascist’.

Boss at OpIndia also took the opportune moment to plug his book. This reporter fact-checked it and can confirm that the book of Sanghi who never went to Shakha starts with a song from Mithun’s film. You could buy your copy here.

And you can watch the cult film Gunda here:

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

As Mithun Chakravarty joins BJP, memes of his cult film 'Gunda' and others flood the internet

