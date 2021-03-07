As Mithun Chakravarty joins BJP, memes of his cult film ‘Gunda’ and others flood the internet

Mithun Chakravarty’s cult film Gunda has its own fan-base and nothing like invoking the legendary film with epic dialogues than on the day he joined the BJP ahead of Bengal Assembly elections.
Author Arnab Ray, who had his own separate fan-base in 2000s because of his blogs as Mithun fanboy, tweeted the popular dialogue of the film.
To paraphrase the prophecies of Gunda: Zalzala jaag utha hai. Abh gangwar suru hone waala hai. Assembly seats aise tapkegi jaise kisi nanhe munhe bacche ke….you know the rest.— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 7, 2021
Gunda film has all dialogues in sing-song rhyming manner and for the longest time was one of the top-rated film on IMDb, only because it was brilliant, but because of the cult following it had.
All #mithunchakraborty needs to say today is “do char chaaye aat dus. Bus”. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 7, 2021
Ray, of course, as a true-blue Mithunda fan, unleashed a few more dialogues upon unsuspecting netizens which went quite well with the flavour of the season.
🤣😂🥳 #mithunchakraborty pic.twitter.com/VKfONivQ5z— Mithun Chakraborty (@Being_Humor) March 7, 2021
His other movie dialogues, too, made it to the memes on this historic day.
दीदी स्वागत नही करोगे हमारा #ModirSatheBrigade#ModiBrigadeRally #BJP pic.twitter.com/OIPaCSQKWI— 𝘒𝘢𝘢𝘯𝘺🅰️𝘌𝘢𝘴𝘵 (@ElonMast_) March 7, 2021
Some also speculated that former cricketer Sourav Ganguly might also join the BJP ahead of elections.
Mithun Chakraborty handling violence by TMC worker after joining BJP.— Kunal (@being_moron) March 7, 2021
#mithunchakraborty #ModirSatheBrigade pic.twitter.com/xlfvO1Kdcs
Since #mithunchakraborty is joining the party, literally#BengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/ZT76L9SvNR— Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 6, 2021
His legendary fight scenes also made it to viral tweets.
So this #mithunchakraborty has always been a closet fascist. He even worked in a movie titled "HitIer" where he played the title role. It all happened in front of our eyes and we couldn't realise! Let that sink in! Anyway, the mask is off finally! Cancel him now! pic.twitter.com/P7ip7DXkKW— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 7, 2021
One of his other popular film has been “Hitler”. Netizens remarked how the ‘liberals’ might use this to show how he is a ‘closet fascist’.
Since Mithun Chakraborty is in news, let me plug @SanghiTheBook as it starts with a song from his movie 😎 pic.twitter.com/436XlrHsN9 #mithunchakraborty— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 7, 2021
And you can watch the cult film Gunda here: