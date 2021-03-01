On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Dressed in the traditional Assamese gamosa and a white kurta, PM Modi reached the hospital early to ensure that his security protocol did not disturb the general public and took a jab of the made-in-India COVAXIN.

Health worker P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered the first dose of the vaccine to PM Modi, while a second nurse from Kerala – Sister Rosamma Anil from Kerala was also seen standing behind them.

As Prime Minister Modi got himself a shot of the India-made Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the left-liberals descended on social media platforms to allege that PM Modi getting vaccinated was nothing but a PR event ahead of the assembly elections. The liberals, however, did not stop there as they went on discredit the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine ‘Covaxin’ in an attempt to further their political propaganda.

‘Liberals’ take offence against PM Modi, tries to discredit vaccine

From the choice of PM Modi’s attire to the nurses who inoculated the vaccine to him, the left-liberals kept looking at various aspects to attack PM Modi even as he attempted to instil confidence in the public and to make them come forward to take the Indian-made ‘Covaxin’ vaccine.

The usual suspects thronged on the social media platforms to point fingers about the country’s vaccination drive. Saket Gokhale, Congress party supporters and a follower of Rahul Gandhi, took to social media to claim that he had filed an RTI with the PMO to know whether PM Modi was administered with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin by or SII’s Covishield.

Even if ANI tells you the time, it’s best to fact check it & get it on record.



Filed an RTI with the PMO asking if PM Modi was administered Covaxin or Covishield.



If it’s the former, have also asked whether PM Modi has consented to be a participant in Phase 3 trials of Covaxin. https://t.co/jzvMqXmQDb pic.twitter.com/kMOoHPSKCQ — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 1, 2021

Gokhale, who has been at the forefront of a social media campaign against Covaxin, also said he asked PMO whether PM Modi was a participant in Phase-3 of Covaxin. As Gokhale continued to mislead the public about Covaxin, he also insinuated that it was not a legitimate vaccine as it did not undergo Phase-3 trials.

However, it is a blatant lie. Bharat Biotech and ICMR have successfully carried out the third phase trials of the vaccine. Further, despite the video evidence that PM Modi was administered the made-in-India vaccine, Gokhale would rather waste everyone’s time by filing useless RTIs. Earlier last month, Gokhale was accused by AAP supporter of running an RTI fraud by collecting money for filing RTIs which make no sense. Though, despite denying these allegations, he has decided to file the RTI for PM Modi’s vaccination.

The dog-whistling against ‘Covaxin’ by the left-liberals is just another way of targeting PM Modi and his commitment to ending the Chinese pandemic’s rage.

Salil Tripathi, who claims to be a journalist and often refers to himself as an intellectual, initially agreed that it was good that PM Modi posted the photo as it would make people get vaccinated. If a Modi photo convinces them, so be it, he said.

Salil Tripathi

However, another social media user pointed out that PM Modi instilled confidence by getting Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech, while Rahul Gandhi fled to Italy to get the Pfizer vaccine.

As soon as the social media user took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Salil Tripathi did not like it one bit. Defending Rahul Gandhi, Salil Tripathi said that Rahul Gandhi taking a foreign vaccine meant that he trusted science and doctors, while PM Modi took Covaxin to prove his patriotism.

“Only scoundrels love patriots,” said Salil Tripathi as he discredited the Indian-made vaccine Covaxin. In his attempt to attack PM Modi, the left-liberals like Salil Tripathi are willing to go to the extent of disrespecting Indian scientists and doctors who have put all their efforts to develop a vaccine to cure the Chinese pandemic.

Similarly, popular social media accounts ‘wanted to know’ which vaccine did PM take, thereby trying to cast aspersions that PM Modi might have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Covaxin acc to various reporters — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) March 1, 2021

When presented with fact, some still did not want to believe, because why let facts come into the way of fear-mongering.

So Mr. Zero knowledge, AIIMS mein sirf Covaxin hi milega. As per the contract. — Raghav gupta (@Ragstargupta3) March 1, 2021

Some are so blinded by hate that they can’t even see facts when they are presented to them.

So, you took it for free but want us to pay? — Aurindam (@Aurgho_) March 1, 2021

Coronavirus vaccine is free in all government hospitals. Despite that Aurindum would continue to spread misinformation.

For some, PM Modi’s decision to get himself vaccinated was a political event. The left-liberals did not miss a chance to attack PM Modi, claiming that PM Modi wore traditional Assamese Gamosa to make a political point ahead of the assembly elections. The two nurses, one from Kerala and another from Puducherry, were also pre-planned as Kerala and Puducherry are going to polls in April this year, they claimed.

Narendra Modi wearing a Gamcha from Assam. Nurses around him were from Puducherry and Kerala.

Gamcha and nurses are from poll-bound states. https://t.co/jaSKzv3Nfl — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) March 1, 2021

However, they forget that PM Modi has been wearing the Assamese Gamosa since years now and it has featured in his various public appearances and he even uses it as a home-made mask during the coronavirus.

2017 Yoga Day image of PM Modi donning Assamese Gamosa

Nevertheless, the ‘naysayers’ and the perennial pessimists in the country are always attempting to create chaos and instil confusion in people’s minds.

Some Congress supporters even questioned whether PM Modi did indeed take the vaccine.

A sensible leader favors precaution. But for Modi, it's



Lights….. Camera…. Action…



"VACCINE… SAY CHEESE" 😁😁



BTW, did he really take the shot? I wonder🤔 pic.twitter.com/tYsnFFuF0a — Silvester Clifford ✋ (@silvestercliff) March 1, 2021

However, the rest of the country lauded the efforts of PM Modi for stepping up to infuse confidence about Indian-made vaccines in the minds of people, especially Covaxin, at a time when they are attempts being made to discredit the efficacy of Indian-made vaccines.