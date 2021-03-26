Friday, March 26, 2021
Home Crime Panipat: Human skeletons found in house were of Ahsan Saifi's wife and two children...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Panipat: Human skeletons found in house were of Ahsan Saifi’s wife and two children whom he had killed in 2016

After Nazneen got to know about Ahsan's first marriage, she had objected. Ahsan Saifi had then killed her and two children and had buried them in the house.

OpIndia Staff
3 skeletons were found buried under a room in a house in Panipat
Image via Hindustan Times
336

The Haryana police have finally solved the mystery behind the three human skeletons that were recently unearthed in a house in the Shiv Nagar area of Panipat. The police have reportedly arrested one person named Ahsan Saifi from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the skeletons.

The current owner of the house had found three skeletons buried beneath the floor of a room in the house. The skeletons surfaced when the floor of a room in the house was dug for carrying out some renovation work. After the recovery of the skeletons, the police had filed a case of murder and causing destruction of evidence. An investigation was initiated in the case.

Ahsan Saifi killed his second wife, his son, a relative and buried them in the house

Police reportedly confirmed on Thursday that they have solved the mystery behind the skeletons. It was revealed during investigation that the present owner of the house had reportedly bought the house from a person named Pawan in 2017. Pawan, who worked in a sugar mill, had purchased the house from Ahsan Saifi. Saifi is currently living in Kashiram Awas Colony in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh with his third wife. He was traced by police and arrested.

After interrogating Saifi, Police found that the skeletons found in the house were of Ahsan Saifi’s wife, his son and a minor relative (some reports mention wife and two children) whom he had killed and buried in the house. Saifi reportedly confessed to killing his second wife Nazneen, his son Sohail and a relative named Shabir.

According to police, Saifi worked as a carpenter and has been active on social media. He had created a profile on a popular matrimonial website. He allegedly duped gullible women who were seeking grooms on matrimonial sites on the pretext of marrying them. Saifi had met his second wife Nazneen, a resident of Mumbai, on the matrimonial website. He married her without informing her about his first marriage.

After burring them in the house, Saifi sold the house and married for a third time

He shifted to Panipat after marrying Nazneen and kept his first wife and children at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. When Nazneen came to know about his first marriage, she had objected to Ahsan visiting his first wife and children, causing a rift in their relationship. In November 2016, Saifi allegedly had killed Nazneen and two children by poisoning them. After killing them, he buried their bodies by digging a pit in a room in the house. He then sold the house to Pawan and got married for the third time.

Ahsan Saifi was produced before a local court by the police. The court has sent him to a 10-day police remand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHaryana skeletons, Panipat skeletons, Skeletons under house
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra govt goes after IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who tried to investigate transfer racket in 2020, BJP sees red: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Govt has placed more focus on punishing the whistleblower, Rashmi Shukla, who may have provided data to Devendra Fadnavis
Opinions

If opposition political parties don’t criticise external vested interests, they will lose more support internally than gain globally

Guest Author -
India possesses the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third most powerful military as also remains the globe’s most lucrative market.

Watch: Congress councillor brutally assaults a woman in Chhattisgarh after her 4-year-child accidentally breaks nameplate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the act of hooliganism and assault, Durga Sahu filed a complaint at the Gobranawapara police station against the Congress councillor.

As losses due to roadblocks continue to pile on, ‘farmers’ dance and sing during 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The 12-hour Bharat-Bandh has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the farm reforms brought in by Modi government.

British teacher forced to apologise for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students, police officials read the statement to Muslim protestors

World OpIndia Staff -
The headteacher of a school in the United Kingdom was forced to apologise to Muslims for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students

The Yellow Fleet: When Suez Canal was blocked for 8 years forcing 14 ships to remain stranded on the water

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It took eight years, two wars and external pressure from prominent nations to end an eight-years-long traffic jam at Suez Lake

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren was reportedly given chloroform before being murdered and Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,912FansLike
525,955FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com