The Haryana police have finally solved the mystery behind the three human skeletons that were recently unearthed in a house in the Shiv Nagar area of Panipat. The police have reportedly arrested one person named Ahsan Saifi from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the skeletons.

The current owner of the house had found three skeletons buried beneath the floor of a room in the house. The skeletons surfaced when the floor of a room in the house was dug for carrying out some renovation work. After the recovery of the skeletons, the police had filed a case of murder and causing destruction of evidence. An investigation was initiated in the case.

Ahsan Saifi killed his second wife, his son, a relative and buried them in the house

Police reportedly confirmed on Thursday that they have solved the mystery behind the skeletons. It was revealed during investigation that the present owner of the house had reportedly bought the house from a person named Pawan in 2017. Pawan, who worked in a sugar mill, had purchased the house from Ahsan Saifi. Saifi is currently living in Kashiram Awas Colony in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh with his third wife. He was traced by police and arrested.

After interrogating Saifi, Police found that the skeletons found in the house were of Ahsan Saifi’s wife, his son and a minor relative (some reports mention wife and two children) whom he had killed and buried in the house. Saifi reportedly confessed to killing his second wife Nazneen, his son Sohail and a relative named Shabir.

According to police, Saifi worked as a carpenter and has been active on social media. He had created a profile on a popular matrimonial website. He allegedly duped gullible women who were seeking grooms on matrimonial sites on the pretext of marrying them. Saifi had met his second wife Nazneen, a resident of Mumbai, on the matrimonial website. He married her without informing her about his first marriage.

After burring them in the house, Saifi sold the house and married for a third time

He shifted to Panipat after marrying Nazneen and kept his first wife and children at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. When Nazneen came to know about his first marriage, she had objected to Ahsan visiting his first wife and children, causing a rift in their relationship. In November 2016, Saifi allegedly had killed Nazneen and two children by poisoning them. After killing them, he buried their bodies by digging a pit in a room in the house. He then sold the house to Pawan and got married for the third time.

Ahsan Saifi was produced before a local court by the police. The court has sent him to a 10-day police remand.