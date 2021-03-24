Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra CM’s wife, tests positive for coronavirus amid unhinged second wave of infection

Maharashtra is currently witnessing an unhinged second wave of Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff
Thackeray family covid positive
Rashmi Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray (via Mumbai Mirror)
Two days after Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was found Covid-19 positive, his mother Rashmi and wife of CM Uddhav Thackeray has also been tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. Rashmi, Editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, is home-quarantined at Varsha and is being treated for Cocid-19.

She had received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine along with CM Thackeray on March 11 at JJ Hospital. Rashmi’s Covid-19 tests reportedly came out positive on Monday night. The entry to Varsha, their official residence, has reportedly been restricted and Covid protocols will be followed during all the official meeting scheduled to take place at Varsha.

Maharashtra CM may announce lockdown in view of rising Covid cases in the state

Maharashtra has been struggling with surging cases of Covid-19. There are speculations that a statewide lockdown may be announced by the Chief Minister anytime. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that CM Thackeray was concerned about the Covid-19 situation in the state. “He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid Covid, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown. People must adhere to the guidelines”, Tope was quoted as saying.

Maharshtra is currently the worst affected state in the country with 2,30,641 active Covid-19 cases as on Tuesday. The state reportedly recorded 28,699 new Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths in the 24 hours. Maharashtra is followed by Kerala with 23,880 active Covid-19 cases.

