Monday, March 1, 2021
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts today: Here is all you need to know about registering in Co-Win 2.0 portal

If you are eligible for the vaccination, registration can be done at the Co-Win2.0 portal using your mobile number. Up to four persons can be registered under a single mobile number as beneficiaries.

OpIndia Staff
Second phase of Covid Vaccination starts
Next phase of Covid vaccination program started in India. (Image: torstensimon/Pixabay)
5

The registration for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has started in India on March 1, 2021, at 9 AM. Eligible citizens are required to register on the Co-Win2.0 portal (https://cowin.gov.in) to get the timeslot for vaccination at the nearest vaccination centre. Citizens can also register using the Arogya Setu app. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got his first dose of vaccination on March 1, morning at AIIMS, Delhi.

Other than government hospitals, the government of India has authorized over 10,000 private hospitals enrolled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, over 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals enrolled under State Schemes as Covid vaccination centres. While government hospitals will provide vaccination for free, private hospitals can charge up to Rs.250 for the vaccine.

The government has provided all the information and required training to the private hospitals enrolled as Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) so that the administration of the vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) can be tackled smoothly. The training was provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the support of the National Health Authority.

Who is eligible for vaccine in this phase?

Those who have attained or will attain the age of 60 years or more as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to register. Also, those citizens that are aged and will attain the age of 45 years to 59 years as of January 2022 and have any of the listed 20 comorbidities can register for vaccination. The comorbidities listed by the government of India are:

  1. Heart Failure with hospital admission in the past one year
  2. Post Cardiac Transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)
  3. Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF <40%)
  4. Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease
  5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH
  6. Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI
  7. AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
  8. AnginaANDHypertension/Diabetes on treatment
  9. CT/MRI documented stroke AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
  10. Pulmonary artery hypertension AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment
  11. Diabetes (> 10 years OR with complications) AND Hypertension on treatment
  12. Kidney/ Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/On wait-list
  13. End-Stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD
  14. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications
  15. Decompensated cirrhosis
  16. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in the last two years/FEV1 <50%
  17. Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma
  18. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, OR currently on any cancer therapy
  19. Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major
  20. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection
  21. Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness

How many people will be vaccinated at any time slot?

As per the regulations, there will be one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point in time for each dose. That means if you are going to get the vaccine, you will be the only one to get the vaccine at that particular centre during that time slot. You can register for a timeslot anytime before 9 AM on the day of vaccination, subject to the availability of the slot. The second slot of the vaccination will be booked at the same Covid Vaccination Center on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the first dose. In case you cancel a first dose appointment, the second dose appointment will get cancelled simultaneously.

How to register for vaccination?

If you are eligible for the vaccination, registration can be done at the Co-Win2.0 portal using your mobile number. Up to four persons can be registered under a single mobile number as beneficiaries. You can also remove a beneficiary before the first dose of vaccination. Every beneficiary is required to submit one photo ID Card Number while registering for the vaccination. Any of the following photo ID proof can be used:

  • Aadhar Card/Letter
  • Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)
  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • PAN Card
  • NPR Smart Card
  • Pension Document with the photograph

Step by step process of registration

MoHFA and NHA have issued a step-by-step guide [PDF] that citizens can follow for registration and appointment for vaccination. The government has also provided a list of private hospitals enrolled for vaccination that can be accessed here and here.

The central government will supply the vaccine

As per the statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Central government will procure the vaccine and supply them for free to the state and Union Territories. The states will disburse the vaccine further to the Government and Private Covid Vaccination Centres. While government hospitals will provide vaccination for free, private hospitals can charge up to Rs.250 for the vaccination. Out of these charges, Rs.150 will be paid by the hospital as the cost of vaccine doses using a designated account of the National Health Authority, and Rs.100 will be operational charges.

The states are required to link CVCs to the nearest cold chain points to ensure smooth vaccination delivery to CVCs.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

