Violence swept Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan neighbourhood last week following the interfaith marriage between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman. A bloodthirsty mob of Muslims descended the locality where the Hindu man lives and reportedly indulged in riots and violence. Now, several media reports claim that the call for violence was given by none other than a friend of the Muslim woman named Sabina.

According to the reports, the Muslim woman’s family members claim their daughter’s friend Sabina was amongst those who was most angry with the marriage. It is alleged that in her seething rage, she had hatched the conspiracy against the duo. It is also being reported that she was present during the riots and was actively inciting the miscreants. Sabina is currently absconding and the police have launched a search operation to arrest her.

The reports further mention that Sabina has close relations with almost all Muslim families in Sarai Kale Khan. She is known to incite people in the name of religion. In the past, she had tried to give communal flair to what was just a petty squabble between two neighbours.

After the interfaith couple tied the knot, Sabina had met and instigated many people against the duo. Not only this, but it is also being alleged that she had reportedly asked people to kill the couple as soon as the duo enter Sarai Kale Khan. The victim’s father alleged that after threats were issued against them, he decided to stay at his relative’s house. Despite this, the Muslim mob unleashed the attack on his colony. Police have named 8 people in this case, out of which 5 people have been arrested. Three people, including Sabina, are absconding.

Hindus, including Dalits, attacked by a bloodthirsty Muslim mob in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan

Hindu residents of Harijan Basti at Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi were attacked on Saturday night by a Muslim mob following the interfaith marriage between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman.

The victims told OpIndia that the mob attacked them with swords and knives and sticks. Attempts were also made to set houses on fire. “They were taking out petrol, someone noticed them and threw something at them after which they fled,” one of the victims told us.

The rioters also entered the houses of Hindus to attack them, they said. All the members of one particular family were injured. Two women told us that they were lucky because they happened to be awake and therefore, could take prompt action to save themselves. Many others were not. We were told that the rioters also pulled one of the women by her hair.