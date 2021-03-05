Friday, March 5, 2021
Catholic school expels 3 kids of an OnlyFans model after ‘jealous’ mothers of other children complain about her ‘raunchy pictures’

"Do you punish kids for the sins of their parents? If a parent commits a crime does their child get kicked out of school? No, they don’t," Crystal Jackson said slamming the school for the decision.

A Catholic school in the USA has sparked a massive controversy after they expelled three children from school on account of their mother’s raunchy pictures posted on OnlyFans. The school, named Sacred Heart Parish is located in Northern California in the United States.

As per reports, the woman has been identified as one 44-year-old Crystal Jackson, who is known as Mrs Poindexter online. She is a model and goes by the pseudonym of ‘Mrs Poindexter’ on the X-rated OnlyFans platform. Jackson began posting sensuous photos of her in lingerie in order to spice up her marriage. Eventually, she became one of the most popular models on the site. Her account is operated by her husband Chris. Jackson is helped by her husband in taking her photographs, which she regularly posts on the platform.

Jackson said that a group of jealous ‘Karen mums’ complained to the Principal of the school, thereby leading to the expulsion of her children. She informed that some women in her area took printouts of her OnlyFans photos and sent them to the school principal. In a statement, the Sacred Heart Parish school said, “Your apparent quest for high profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students.”

The school further added, “We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with us.” The model recounted, “Someone came across my account and suddenly I had mums from school texting me and leaving voicemails saying I had to leave the school.” She added, “I’m starting to feel normal again. BTW those Karens that have been sending the school pictures since July, secretly follow me here.”

According to her, the most difficult part was to explain to her children that they will not go to the same school again. “They were very confused and shocked – we told them it was us the school didn’t want there, not them. They were very upset and cried over losing their friends,” she said. She added, “It is not the children’s fault – what we do has nothing to do with them.”

“Do you punish kids for the sins of their parents? If a parent commits a crime does their child get kicked out of school? No, they don’t,” Jackson said slamming the school for the decision.

The OnlyFans model said that her earnings have increased by 20-folds to almost $1,00,000 a day since her photos went viral on social media.

