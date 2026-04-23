A video recently went viral on social media, showing a man barging into a house and peeking into a room in the middle of the night and performing obscene acts. The viral video shared on an Instagram post was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the house. The Instagram post attracted numerous comments by women who stated that the man in the video had targeted several Hindu women with similar activities over the past year.

OpIndia dug out some exclusive details relating to the incident by contacting the women who had narrated their stories in the comments on the Instagram post. Our investigation into the incident confirmed that it happened in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and the man in the video was Shoaib Hussain. Speaking to OpIndia, the women narrated their shocking stories of how Shoaib Hussain stalked them. The women also shared the CCTV footage of their houses with us.

Why is Shoaib climbing ladders at midnight to peer into girls’ rooms in Dehradun?



Obscene acts captured on CCTV; he has become a serious threat to women.



Who is Shoaib Hussain? @RitikaChandola brings you the full story. pic.twitter.com/YUcNYnawPe — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) April 23, 2026

Several videos of Shoaib Hussain barging into the houses of Hindu women late at night are being widely circulated on social media. In one of the videos captured on the CCTV camera of a house on April 18, 2026, Shoaib Hussain can be seen entering the building and peeking through the window of a room located on the top floor using a ladder. The house Shoaib entered belonged to a woman who worked at a company in the Transport Nagar area of Dehradun. When she returned from her work shift around 3:00 am, Shoaib followed her into her house. When the woman noticed Shoaib peeking into her room through the window, she raised an alarm, after which he fled.

Another Hindu victim, who spoke to OpIndia, revealed shocking details about the activities of Shoaib Hussain. She said Shoaib Hussain has been spotted near the Graphi Era University in Dehradun multiple times. He enters the Paying Guest (PG) accommodations for women at night and tries to peek into the rooms. The woman said that she and another woman live in a newly constructed PG accommodation.

On 17th April, Shoaib entered their PG accommodation and tried to open the door to the first floor of the building. However, since the woman had locked the door, he failed to get in. Then he went to another floor of the building, where the room of the other woman was located. Finding the door to the other floor open, he got in and reached the woman’s room. He kicked the door of her room twice. Hearing the knock on the door, both women grew suspicious and contacted each other on WhatsApp. Then they called a woman in their neighbourhood, who arrived at the spot within minutes. However, hearing the footsteps, Shoaib managed to flee the spot before the neighbour arrived.

In a video captured on a CCTV camera on March 14, 2025, Shoaib can be seen following a Hindu woman into her house at night. After the woman entered her room, Shoaib tried to peek in through the window of the room, but suddenly ran away on hearing some movement. In another video of the same house, captured on September 23, 2025, Shaoib was seen entering the house again and trying to peek into the room of the Hindu woman through the video. Failing to catch a view into the room through the window, Shoaib lay down on the floor and tried to peek into the room through the door mesh. While peeking into the room, her puts his hand inside his pants and performs an obscene act.

In another CCTV footage, Shoaib Hussain was seen passing through a lane on a bike. He parked the bike on the side and started peeking into the houses nearby. In a different CCTV footage of a house, Shoaib was captured entering a house through its main door at night. He climbed the stairs of the house and went to the first floor.

During OpIndia’s investigation, it was found that Shoaib Hussain is a resident of the Ranger colony in the Mohobewala area of Dehradun. He and his family cause a regular nuisance to their neighbours. He was detained by the police after the Hindu women submitted a complaint to the local police. However, he was released after his family claimed that he was a lunatic.

It is clear from the CCTV footage going viral on social media that Shoaib Hussain has been stalking Hindu women and entering their houses at least for the past year. The ease with which enter the houses of the Hindu women at night shows that he acts in a premeditated manner. He knows the usual routes taken by these women and is also familiar with the structure of their houses, suggesting that he had been watching them for a long time.

The Hindu women have accused local police of inaction against the accused. They are reluctant to lodge an FIR against him, fearing that if he is released on bail after the filing of the FIR, he would come after them. When OpIndia contacted the Mohobewala police in connection with the matter, they said that they have taken cognisance of the issue and are looking for Shoaib Hussain, who is on the run.