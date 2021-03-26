Friday, March 26, 2021
Home Crime Supreme Court orders the transfer of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court orders the transfer of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail to Uttar Pradesh

In October last year, the Punjab government had put Mukhtar Ansari on 'bed rest' for three months citing health issues when a team of UP Police had visited Punjab to bring back the gangster.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court orders transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab to UP within 2 weeks
Supreme Court orders transfer of gangster-turned-politican Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab, images via Twitter
4

Putting an end to the long-drawn tussle between the Uttar Pradesh and the Punjab govt, the Supreme Court Friday ordered the transfer of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari to jail in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP MLA is currently lodged in a Punjab jail.

The apex court asked the Punjab government to make the arrangements within two weeks and ensure he faces further trials in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the notorious gangster and former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mukhtar Ansari will be shifted from Rupnagar Jail in Punjab to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda Jail in the coming two weeks.

The order has come after the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath moved the Supreme Court, requesting the latter to direct the Punjab govt and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari to them. It had also sought a direction to transfer the criminal proceedings and trial in the extortion case in Punjab to the special court in Allahabad.

Punjab government has been trying very hard to prevent Ansari’s transfer to UP jail

The Congress-led Punjab government, arguing against the transfer in front of a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and RS Reddy, said that Ansari can appear for cases underway in Uttar Pradesh via video-conferencing.

While the Uttar Pradesh government alleged in the court that there is collusion between Mukhtar Ansari and the Punjab Police, the Amarinder Singh government refuted these allegations.

The Punjab Government, on the other hand, raised questions over the maintainability of the plea filed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Appearing for the Punjab government, senior lawyer Dushyant Dave argued before the SC that article 32 is not maintainable in this case and that one state cannot get a case transferred from another state in such a manner.

Senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ansari, submitted to the apex court that the accused has been appearing in all courts. He also argued that Ansari has been even acquitted in some cases.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said that “the respondent (Ansari) had flouted the law when in jail and outside the jail.”

“He is facing more than 50 FIRs. Look at his apprehensions. I am answerable and I have a responsibility in the society,” Mehta added. 

The apex court, however, after listening to both sides, had reserved its order in the case pertaining to the transfer of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh and ordered that the process be completed in the next two weeks.

Mukhtar Ansari successfully evading the UP police under the custodianship of the Congress-led government in Punjab

Interestingly, in October last year, the Punjab government had put Mukhtar Ansari on ‘bed rest’ for three months when a team of UP Police had visited Punjab to bring back the gangster. This was the fourth time when Uttar Pradesh police had returned empty-handed. Thrice prior to this incident, Mukhtar Ansari managed to evade the UP police with the help of the Punjab authorities.

The gangster-turned-politician has been in Punjab jail since January 2019. Ansari reportedly got himself shifted to Punjab jail fearing threat to his life in UP jails.

Mukhtar Ansari’s endearment for Congress is not unknown. Not many people know that notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari is the nephew of India’s former Vice President and Congress leader Hamid Ansari. Pertinently, in 2014, Ansari had backed Congress candidate against Modi in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath government’s crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari’s illegal empire

While, Mukhtar Ansari was successfully evading the UP police under the custodianship of the Congress-led government in Punjab, back in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP Govt led by Yogi Adityanath continued to crack the whip on the economic empire and armoury of the jailed don. 

On November 1, 2020, the Ghazipur district administration had demolished illegal properties belonging to gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. The district administration demolished Ghazipur situated Hotel Ghazal which was being run by Ansari’s wife and his sons. The hotel was often referred to as Mukhtar Ansari’s ‘Taj Mahal’.

The state government had earlier demolished another illegal property in Dalibagh colony in Lucknow belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party leader Ansari. The administration seized several properties worth Rs 3.17 crores of aides of Mukhtar Ansari in Jaunpur. The Police also suspended arms licenses of Ansari’s four aides in July.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMukhtar Ansari UP, UP Police Mukhtar Ansari, Don Mukhtar Ansari
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Where is ‘Bengal model’: A non-intellectual response to the intellectuals of Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee -
As polling in Bengal draws near, a number of these artists and performers have taken to Youtube to tell us that they are not neutral.
News Reports

Maharashtra govt goes after IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who tried to investigate transfer racket in 2020, BJP sees red: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Govt has placed more focus on punishing the whistleblower, Rashmi Shukla, who may have provided data to Devendra Fadnavis

If opposition political parties don’t criticise external vested interests, they will lose more support internally than gain globally

Opinions Guest Author -
India possesses the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third most powerful military as also remains the globe’s most lucrative market.

Watch: Congress councillor brutally assaults a woman in Chhattisgarh after her 4-year-child accidentally breaks nameplate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the act of hooliganism and assault, Durga Sahu filed a complaint at the Gobranawapara police station against the Congress councillor.

As losses due to roadblocks continue to pile on, ‘farmers’ dance and sing during 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The 12-hour Bharat-Bandh has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the farm reforms brought in by Modi government.

British teacher forced to apologise for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students, police officials read the statement to Muslim protestors

World OpIndia Staff -
The headteacher of a school in the United Kingdom was forced to apologise to Muslims for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,913FansLike
525,959FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com