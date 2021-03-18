A disturbing video of two men testing a crude bomb on the road has surfaced on social media. A Twitter user who goes by the name @erbmjha shared the video yesterday tagging Uttar Pradesh police requesting action against the two. The video shows two men, one of whom was carrying the bomb in his hand while sitting on a parked bike and the other one was recording the video.

In the video, one of the men can be seen flaunting a crude bomb in his hand. He then throws the bomb in the middle of the road. The bomb explodes and both the man cheer and laugh.

Police arrested Khalid Noman and Safir Faruqui

Responding to the video on Twitter, Prayagaj police informed that Nawabganj police have taken cognisance of the matter. The two persons identified as Khalid Noman and Safir Faruqui have been arrested by the police.

According to the police, Noman and Faruqui told during interrogation that the video was about one and a half year old. Legal action has been initiated by the police against the two.