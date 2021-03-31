Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Uttar Pradesh government to grant a day off to government and private employees for getting Covid vaccine

The state government directed government officials to ensure that vaccination monitoring committees are fully active in rural as well as urban areas. The government has also directed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to be made functional to the best of their capacities.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi Adityanath (via zee news)
In order to pace up the process of vaccination in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with an initiative to grant a day off to government and private employees for vaccination. The state government will be granting a day’s leave to all the government as well as private employees in the state for getting themselves inoculated.

State government organising Covid-19 testing camps for journalists

According to reports, fresh directions were issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a review meeting held at the CM residence. The state government directed government officials to ensure that vaccination monitoring committees are fully active in rural as well as urban areas. The government has also directed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to be made functional to the best of their capacities. The number of Covid-19 hospitals has been ordered to be increased after the assessment at the local level.

The state government is also organising a Covid-19 test camp for journalists. In a similar testing camp organised in the state on March 28, around 60 journalists were tested. The camp is being facilitated by the Department of Information of the Uttar Pradesh government. The government had directed the officials to focus on old-age homes, orphanages, residential schools and similar places for speeding up the vaccination drive.

Social distancing and wearing a mask at public places made mandatory

The state government has directed the integrated command and control centre to be operated effectively. Besides, the government has ordered that social distancing should be strictly followed at public places and wearing a mask should be made mandatory. The fire fighting arrangements in all the hospitals including medical colleges have been ordered to be audited on priority.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, the state government has directed the schools in the state up to 8th standard to remain shut till April 4.

