Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: Drunk man jumps into lion's cage in Kolkata's Alipore Zoo, scared animal...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Drunk man jumps into lion’s cage in Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo, scared animal still in panic mode

The animal was frightened to see a human inside his enclosure. It has remained scared since the incident, said the Zoo manager Ashish Samanta

OpIndia Staff
Man injured in Kolkata's Alipore Zoo after he jumps into the lion's enclosure
23

On March 19 (Friday) a 40-year-old man was left injured after he jumped inside the lion’s enclosure in Kolkata’s Alipore zoo. Though the man, identified as Gautam Guchait, escaped with minor injuries, the Asiatic lion has remained in a state of panic ever since the incident took place, told the Zoo manager Ashish Samanta to the media. 

The Zoo manager said that Gautam Guchait was in an inebriated state when he jumped into the lion’s enclosure at around 10.30 am on Friday. The lion, which was out of its cage then, attacked Guchait, a resident of Patashpur in East Midnapore, around his right leg, shoulders, waist and neck, dragged him around 30ft into its shelter and then released him.

While the Zoo vet said, “The lion acted more in self-defence because it got nervous by the intrusion. A full-fledged attack would have killed the man.” The Zoo manager Ashish Samanta added that the lion was frightened to see a human inside his enclosure and has remained scared since the incident.

According to reports, the other visitors alerted the zoo workers about the incident. When the workers reached the enclosure they found Gautam Guchait lying injured on the ground. Guchait was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and his family was informed.

“The man was lying inside the enclosure, writhing in pain. Biswas, a male lion, went near him and lunged a paw at him. The lion then clawed him into one of the rooms in the night shelter at the rear end of the enclosure,” Samanta said.

The team of keepers, guards and vets entered the enclosure and started banging on the iron mesh at the rear end to divert the lion’s attention. The ploy worked and the moment Biswas moved into the second room, a keeper shut the door of the first, added the Zoo manager.

According to the Alipore Zoo authorities, the lion named Biswas was brought from the Hyderabad zoo three years ago. Besides Biswas, there are currently three more lions in the zoo.

However, after the incident, the safety and security of cages and enclosures of the zoo are being strengthened. According to Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo officials, the height of the wire mesh on the lion’s den is being further increased and the number of CCTVs is also being increased.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
News Reports

Watch: Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence against Hindus over their marriage

OpIndia Staff -
The interfaith couple have released a video demanding security after the Muslim mob went on a rampage in Sarai Kale Khan area

‘A corrected version of NRC will be implemented in Assam’: BJP promises in its manifesto ahead of Assam elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The saffron party's national president released a 'Sankalp Patra' for the Assam assembly elections, making 10 promises for the people of Assam

Maha govt digs itself deeper into a messy hole, but Tavleen Singh sees a BJP plot

Opinions Sanghamitra -
India's 'secular-liberal' blame everything that causes them discomfort on the BJP. Believe it or not, the mess made by the Maha govt is also being peddled as 'BJP's fault.

West Bengal: Congress ally Indian Secular Front leader’s house set ablaze after chief Abbas Siddiqui rally, party blames TMC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Members of the Indian Secular Front have pinned the blame of the incident on the incumbent TMC in West Bengal

Diary recovered from Sachin Vaze’s office, information of monetary transactions hint at money laundering: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA is likely to approach the ED for probe money laundering angle in the Sachin Vaze case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,803FansLike
525,430FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com